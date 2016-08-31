Two stadiums, 7 teams create puzzles for Keller, Northwest ISDs

The storm is coming for Northwest and Keller ISD football teams.
It has nothing to do with the weather. It has everything to do with the number of games each district must navigate through with just one football stadium each.
For Keller, it’s nothing new between its four schools – Keller, Keller Central, Keller Fossil Ridge and Keller Timber Creek – and how they share the Keller ISD Athletic Complex. However, Northwest is experiencing something new with its three high schools – Northwest, Byron Nelson and V.R. Eaton – playing at the Northwest ISD Stadium.
While the non-district is a matter of setting up independent agreements, the football programs are at mercy of the draw when it comes to district scheduling. Keller has 19 district games. Typically, the schedule is 20, but Central has six road games. Northwest has 15, but that’s a little misleading because Northwest plays Nelson and Eaton in the stadium.
Keller ISD athletic director Bob DeJonge and Northwest’s Joel Johnson did everything possible to avoid playing games on Saturday. It almost worked. Keller doesn’t have a Saturday game. Northwest has one.
“Coaches really value the weekend and are preferring to play on Thursday,” DeJonge said. “Part of it is that Saturday is the time to review things from the game and start the early work. Sunday is your game planning day. The worst thing you can have happen is that you play on Saturday and then turn around play the following Thursday.”
Keller’s process was a bit easier than Northwest’s. All four schools are in the same District (3-5A). They were assigned four numbers and then everything unfolded based on the draws.
Northwest, though, had to deal with two athletic districts. Nelson is on 5-6A. Eaton and Northwest are in 6-5A. Thus, there was the issue of the Saturday game. That will be Oct. 15, when Eaton plays host to Aledo. The other teams are playing Thursday and Friday.
But there is also a quirk. On the weekend of Oct. 20-22, all three teams are playing away from NISD.
“What we didn’t know was what Nelson was going to draw,” Johnson said. “We’re fortunate that it worked out pretty well. But we’re going to have the same thing happen next year on those flipped weekends when all three are gone and then all three are here.”
Keller will run into a Saturday game for the 2017 season-opening weekend because three teams will be playing at home. This past weekend, Keller Fossil Ridge was the only one to play at home. Keller traveled to Abilene Cooper. Central went to Birdville. Timber Creek played at Irving Nimitz.
The district avoided a Saturday date this year but needed an assist. Fossil Ridge sacrificed a home date to keep its routine intact by playing Rowlett on Sept. 16 at Dragon Stadium in Southlake. Timber Creek and Keller are playing home games on Thursday and Friday.
“You want to do something like this on a limited basis,” DeJonge said. “You do like playing a home. It does cut into revenue. But you don’t want to cut into a team’s preparation and your kids’ recuperation.”
The future for each district is well-known. Keller is landlocked and should remain at four high schools. Northwest has the potential to expand to as many as eight.
As for a second stadium, Keller has lobbied for it twice in bond elections. Each failed. If a second stadium is ever built, the favorite location would be at Timber Creek.
Should Northwest’s growth continue, a second stadium is almost a certainty. It’s just a matter of time and finding the ideal location.
“Our district takes a progressive attitude which is great,” Johnson said. “Maybe when we have a fourth high school, that’s when the talk of the second will start. But everything is going to depend on demographics.”
Comments