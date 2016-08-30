Lady Texans setter an artist on, off the court

Analise Lucio is a renaissance woman.
The Justin Northwest volleyball setter has been a force with the Lady Texans so far this season, and coach Jennifer Chandler said she is much more than just a great athlete.
“Analise is an amazing person first,” Chandler said. “She is a very skilled setter and also an incredibly talented artist.”
Chandler said that Lucio brings composure, extensive playing experience and leadership to the court, and added that her leadership skills are going to be critical to the success of the Lady Texans program this season.
“She is completely running our offense, so she impacts nearly every play,” Lucio said. “Her ability to handle pressure, along with her extensive playing experience, helps improve our team with her decision making ability. She is incredibly crafty with her ability to score as well, which is a unique skill set with setters. She is also responsible for mentoring the future setters in our program, which I think is a great opportunity for continued growth as a person and player.”
Lucio said that last season was difficult because Northwest took its lumps and said that everything about this season is shaping up to be better, even the system the Lady Texans are now running.
“With last year being my second year on varsity, we were still learning a new system, and we didn’t do as well in district play as we would have liked,” Lucio said. “With this being a new year, we have a core of senior veterans, a new coach and other experienced players.
“I’m excited because this year we are running a 5-1, which is new to us, where I’ll be able to utilize my experience as a three-year starter on varsity.”
Lucio said she balances her love of volleyball with a great passion for art, and said it is even something she may like to pursue as a career.
“I really enjoy the Academy of Media Arts and Technology program where I am in the graphic design/photography department,” Lucio said. “These classes will provide me with the tools needed to pursue a prospective career in graphic design.”
Lucio honed her volleyball skills this summer by traveling with her club team, Texas Advantage Volleyball, to Indianapolis, where they competed in the Junior National Volleyball tournament, finishing fifth in the USA division.
Lucio said she believes her team just needs to keep familiarizing themselves with the style of play Chandler has implemented at Northwest to make 2016 a success.
“We need to continue to learn Coach Chandler’s new system and to continue to gain the trust and confidence of each player,” Lucio said. “If we do this, we should be able to improve as the season progresses and hopefully it will set us up for a run to a district championship and state playoffs.”
