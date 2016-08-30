Timber Creek lineman determined to leave legacy

Since the opening of Keller Timber Creek in 2009, the Falcons football team has made the playoffs just once. But a senior left tackle is determined to match that feat.
Having been a starter since his sophomore year, senior Alan (pronounced Ah-lon) Ali has put in the preparation to help the team get over that hump and return to the playoffs.
Ali, now coming onto the field at 6-5, 275, has improved his speed and quickness in the offseason and improved his ability to block equally for the run and the pass.
He said he’s historically been a better run blocker but has worked on technique to be just as effective for a Timber Creek offense, which should be putting the ball in the air more this season.
“I’ve been focusing on my technique for pass blocking and I’m getting even with my run blocking ability,” Ali said. “I’ve spent more time after school last year with the other offensive linemen and worked on my footwork to become more athletic and quicker.”
With Cade Schrader at QB and a set of big receiving targets such as Jerome Jackson, a 6-5 tight end, and wide outs Erik Mills and Erick Ezukanma, the Falcons may test Ali’s pass blocking.
A new running back, Nathan Grimes, will still give Ali opportunities to demonstrate his ability to blow his assignment off the line, if not backwards.
One of Ali’s goals is to record 100 knockdowns and grade-out in the 90s this season. Last year, Ali said he notched 95 knockdowns and graded out in the 87-88 range.
That strength and ability to execute the schemes has Ali looking for his own kind of satisfaction.
“I take a lot of pride in seeing them (the backs) go by me,” Ali said. “The best satisfaction is knowing there’s a huge hole that a running back can run through and take it to the house.”
Communication is another big key to the Falcons’ offensive success.
Ali said communication with each of the various backs is important to have them know how to follow him in getting up into the hole.
“One back with speed and one with power takes a different type of communication,” Ali said.
Increased tempo in practices has helped Ali and the linemen improve their conditioning for the stretch of games ahead, especially in the new District 3-6A, in hopes of coming away with a coveted playoff spot.
Ali has given a verbal commitment to play at SMU after having been offered by at least a dozen colleges.
But before he puts ink on a Mustangs letter of intent in February, Ali said he wants to help leave a legacy at Timber Creek and collect a gold football.
“Time has flown by for me this year,” he said. “I’m trying to make the most of it as it goes.”
