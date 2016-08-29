Football picks, Week 2: Teams face stout challenges

Maybe they are called clichés because we’ve heard them over and over and over again. In this case, “There’s a fine line between winning and losing” is the best way to say what the first week was like for our picks.
We won with Keller Timber Creek over Irving Nimitz because the Vikings failed on the game-winning two-point attempt. We won Aledo over Colleyville Heritage because the Bearcats came up with a game-saving interception in their red zone in the closing seconds. We won Sachse over Northwest Byron Nelson in overtime because the Bobcats missed on fourth down in the end zone with their possession.
That’s the difference between a 12-2 week and a 9-5 week.
Coaches also say that teams make their greatest improvement between the first and second week. Well, unless we go undefeated or lose just one, it’s going to be pretty hard to do that. But here we go for the second weekend.
Let the bulletin board material continue.
Last week: 12-2
Season record: 12-2 (.857)
McKinney (1-0) at Keller (0-1); 7 p.m. Thursday, Keller ISD Athletic Complex, Keller: The home opener for the Indians, who weren’t bad at Abilene Cooper. But they were held to less than 200 yards in total offense. When you have a team like McKinney that erupted for 55 points in its opener, it doesn’t give you a warm and fuzzy feeling.
Prediction: McKinney 32, Keller 18
Frisco Reedy (0-1) at Northwest V.R. Eaton (1-0), 7 p.m. Thursday, NISD Stadium, Justin: This has blowout No. 2 for the Eagles written all over it in another battle of first-year varsity programs. Reedy was ambushed by Frisco Independence in its opener, 54-3. With an impressive back in Titus Swen and an up and coming quarterback in Riley Taylor, Eaton may not be your typical newbie.
Prediction: Northwest V.R. Eaton 45, Frisco Reedy 15
Justin Northwest (1-0) at McKinney North (1-0), 7 p.m. Thursday, Ron Poe Stadium, McKinney: Both the Texans and Bulldogs needed fourth-quarter rallies to win their season openers last week. McKinney North appears to have a pretty good running attack. The Texans can hang with them. But back-to-back road games to start a season is tough.
Prediction: McKinney North 28, Justin Northwest 19
Colleyville Heritage (0-1) at Frisco Heritage (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Toyota Stadium, Frisco: The Panthers go on the road against the Coyotes, who were rocked by Frisco Lone Star in the opener, 62-14. While Frisco Heritage has a pretty decent running game, Colleyville Heritage should know it is a good football team, is prolific offensively and will be hard to stop.
Prediction: Colleyville 39, Frisco Heritage 28
San Angelo Central (1-0) at Northwest Byron Nelson (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday, NISD Stadium, Justin: Good thing this game starts early, because it may take a while to finish. The Central Bobcats have their offense in a good place as they planted 63 on Abilene. I feel good about the Nelson Bobcats’ offense. I just don’t know if they can stay in this track meet.
Prediction: San Angelo Central 44, Northwest Byron Nelson 38
Dallas Sunset (1-0) at Haltom (1-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Birdville Fine Arts/Athletics Complex, North Richland Hills: We missed on the Buffalos last week as they opened with a win at Grand Prairie. But perhaps there’s a different feel in Jason Tucker’s locker room. The Buffalos controlled. Sunset has never been known as a DISD power. Still, Haltom has a chance to build something.
Prediction: Haltom 24, Dallas Sunset 14
Keller Timber Creek (1-0) at Azle (0-1); 7:30 p.m. Friday, Hornet Field, Azle: The Hornets have two straight openers to start the year. The Falcons are on the road for the first two. I feel conflicted, because I think the Falcons can win it. But I’m also off the belief that the Hornets are going to be a bit miffed because they missed a chance last week to knock off Grapevine. Going with my gut.
Prediction: Keller Timber Creek 35, Azle 32
Arlington Martin (1-0) at Carroll (0-1); 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dragon Stadium, Southlake: The Dragons you saw in the opener against Tulsa Union are not the Dragons you will see against the Warriors. I’d like to believe that the Dragons can do a 180. But Martin’s defense is pretty stout. Carroll needs another week for all of the new parts to fit.
Prediction: Arlington Martin 26, Carroll 17
Euless Trinity (1-0) at Spring Westfield (0-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Leonard George Stadium, Spring: I like a football team whose running back’s first name is Courage. That’s what Trinity has in Courage Keihn. Westfield is always a solid program. Its 38-28 loss to Houston Lamar should not be dismissed. The Trojans are going to have to grind.
Prediction: Euless Trinity 23, Spring Westfield 21
North Crowley (0-1) at Hurst L.D. Bell (0-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Pennington Field, Bedford: Despite a loss at Coppell, the Blue Raiders gave a real strong showing for themselves. They nearly found a way despite committing five turnovers. There are definitely things to build on. They even the ledger this week.
Prediction: Hurst L.D. Bell 27, North Crowley 20
Abilene Cooper (1-0) at Grapevine (1-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mustang-Panther Stadium, Grapevine: This is one of the tough spots for the Mustangs. If they were playing this a couple of weeks later with their wide receivers settled in, I’d feel better about it. Cooper is a really experienced team. I just think they might be a little better than Grapevine right now.
Prediction: Abilene Cooper 28, Grapevine 23
Keller Fossil Ridge (1-0) at Flower Mound (1-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Neal Wilson Stadium, Flower Mound: A peculiar road test for the Panthers, who have been a little up and down on the road over the years. Flower Mound blew out Dallas W.T. White in its opener. But the opponent’s talent pool just took a major jump on the Jaguars.
Prediction: Keller Fossil Ridge 35, Flower Mound 25
Richland (1-0) at Keller Central (0-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Keller ISD Athletic Complex, Keller: I watched Richland in person last week. Now, the Rebels overmatched Nolan Catholic. But I do like the skill players Ged Cates has. Trae Self is a solid quarterback. Central’s offense struggled in the second half last week.
Prediction: Richland 31, Keller Central 23
Birdville (1-0) at Burleson Centennial (1-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Burleson Stadium, Burleson: This is probably the most underrated game this weekend in the area as these former district foes now meet in non-district play. The Spartans are going to want to control the game with their option attack. The Hawks have the better quarterback in Clayton Beeter.
Prediction: Birdville 34, Burleson Centennial 27
Let’s win them all!
