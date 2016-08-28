Colleyville, Grapevine and Southlake police report

Colleyville
Aug. 19
Sherwood Dr., 2900 block: Identity theft
Camelot Dr., 5000 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 18
Sycamore Ct., 5400 block: Identity theft.
Aug. 17
Reagan Rd., 5500 block: Forgery of a financial instrument
Aug. 16
Old Oak Ln., 5000 block: Identity theft.
Aug. 13
Mill Crossing E., 100 block: Identity theft.
Colleyville Blvd., 3900 block: Public intoxication.
Aug. 10
Pool Rd., 5800 block: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3 (less than 28 grams).
Mill Valley Dr. W., 300 block: Identity theft.
Aug. 7
Felps Dr., 3900 block: Home burglary.
Glade Rd., 3000 block: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3 (less than 28 grams), possession of a dangerous drug.
Aug. 5
Colleyville Blvd., 5600 block: Public intoxication, disorderly conduct (fighting).
Aug. 3
Glade Rd., 1700 block: Marijuana possession (less than 2 oz.), possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3 (less than 28 grams).
Grapevine
Aug. 18
Mustang Dr., 2700 block: Forgery of a government/national instrument/money/security.
W. SH 114, 1600 block: Forgery of a government/national instrument/money/security.
Aug. 17
W. SH 114, 1600 block: Fraudulent destroy/removal/concealment of writing.
Mustang Dr., 2500 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000).
S. Main St., 800 block: Public intoxication (alcohol).
Aug. 16
Capitol St., 300 block: Property theft ($100-$750).
Mustang Dr., 3100 block: Vehicle burglary.
Goliad Ln., 2400 block: Home burglary.
Aug. 15
Mustang Dr., 1500 block: Assault on a family member causing bodily injury.
William D. Tate Ave., 900 block: Forgery of a financial instrument.
Turner Rd., 900 block: Theft of a firearm.
Turner Rd., 900 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$740).
Mustang Dr., 3000 block: Theft (under $100).
Aug. 14
Pony Pkwy., 300 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750).
Mustang Dr., 2800 block: Property theft ($750-$2,500).
E. Worth St., 400 block: Criminal mischief ($750-$2,500).
Mustang Dr., 2800 block: Robbery.
Aug. 13
Port America Pl., 700 block: Property theft ($30,000-$150,000).
W. SH 114, 300 block: Vehicle burglary.
King St., 800 block: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Aug. 10
Mustang Dr., 2900 block: Assault on a family member causing bodily injury.
Great Wolf Dr., 100 block: Property theft ($100-$750).
W. Peach St., 200 block: Interfering with an emergency request for assistance.
Aug. 9
Great Wolf Dr., 100 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000).
Mustang Dr., 2900 block: Vehicle burglary.
W. SH 114, 900 block: Forgery of a financial instrument.
Aug. 6
Minters Chapel Rd., 1200 block: Building burglary.
Texan Trl., 1000 block: Assault on a family member causing bodily injury.
Aug. 5
Mustang Dr., 3000 block: Assault causing bodily injury.
E. Walnut St., 800 block: Public intoxication (alcohol).
No location given: Property theft ($100-$750).
Lake Forest Ct., 800 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750).
No location given: Fraudulent delivery of a controlled substance/prescription/Schedule III/IV/V.
S. SH 121, 2600 block: Property theft ($750-$2,500).
S. Main St., 1200 block: Criminal mischief.
Cross Roads Dr., 1700 block: Public intoxication.
Harvestwood Dr., 4100 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than 5 items).
Aug. 4
E. Dove Loop Rd., 800 block: Vehicle burglary.
William D. Tate Ave., 900 block: Vehicle burglary.
W. Northwest Hwy., 900 block: Fraudulent delivery of a controlled substance/prescription/Schedule III/IV/V.
S. SH 121, 2600 block: Property theft ($750-$2,500).
Ira E. Woods Ave., 1100 block: Property theft ($100-$750).
Lake Forest Ct., 800 block: Harassment.
Aug. 3
N. Dooley St., 200 block: Property theft ($750-$2,500).
No location given: Credit/debit card abuse.
Mustang Dr., 3100 block: Vehicle burglary.
No location given: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 (less than 1 gram).
S. Main St., 1200 block: Property theft ($100-$750).
Southlake
Aug. 19
E. FM 1709, 2900 block: Open container.
W. FM 1709, 1500 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 18
Plaza Pl., 1400 block: Vehicle burglary.
Plaza Pl., 1400 block: Vehicle burglary.
Plaza Pl., 1400 block: Vehicle burglary.
Aug. 17
E. SM 1709, 2500 block: possession of a dangerous drug.
N. Kimball Ave., 200 block: Forgery of a financial instrument.
Aug. 16
E. SH 114, 2700 block: Vehicle burglary.
E. FM 1709, 2700 block: Vehicle burglary.
Aug. 12
E. SH 114, 2700 block: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 (less than 1 gram).
Aug. 9
S. Lake St., 800 block: Burglary of a residence by force.
Berkshire Rd., 1000 block: Deadly conduct.
