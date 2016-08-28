Keller Citizen

August 28, 2016 9:56 PM

Colleyville, Grapevine and Southlake police report

Colleyville

Aug. 19

Sherwood Dr., 2900 block: Identity theft

Camelot Dr., 5000 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 18

Sycamore Ct., 5400 block: Identity theft.

Aug. 17

Reagan Rd., 5500 block: Forgery of a financial instrument

Aug. 16

Old Oak Ln., 5000 block: Identity theft.

Aug. 13

Mill Crossing E., 100 block: Identity theft.

Colleyville Blvd., 3900 block: Public intoxication.

Aug. 10

Pool Rd., 5800 block: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3 (less than 28 grams).

Mill Valley Dr. W., 300 block: Identity theft.

Aug. 7

Felps Dr., 3900 block: Home burglary.

Glade Rd., 3000 block: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3 (less than 28 grams), possession of a dangerous drug.

Aug. 5

Colleyville Blvd., 5600 block: Public intoxication, disorderly conduct (fighting).

Aug. 3

Glade Rd., 1700 block: Marijuana possession (less than 2 oz.), possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3 (less than 28 grams).

Grapevine

Aug. 18

Mustang Dr., 2700 block: Forgery of a government/national instrument/money/security.

W. SH 114, 1600 block: Forgery of a government/national instrument/money/security.

Aug. 17

W. SH 114, 1600 block: Fraudulent destroy/removal/concealment of writing.

Mustang Dr., 2500 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000).

S. Main St., 800 block: Public intoxication (alcohol).

Aug. 16

Capitol St., 300 block: Property theft ($100-$750).

Mustang Dr., 3100 block: Vehicle burglary.

Goliad Ln., 2400 block: Home burglary.

Aug. 15

Mustang Dr., 1500 block: Assault on a family member causing bodily injury.

William D. Tate Ave., 900 block: Forgery of a financial instrument.

Turner Rd., 900 block: Theft of a firearm.

Turner Rd., 900 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$740).

Mustang Dr., 3000 block: Theft (under $100).

Aug. 14

Pony Pkwy., 300 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750).

Mustang Dr., 2800 block: Property theft ($750-$2,500).

E. Worth St., 400 block: Criminal mischief ($750-$2,500).

Mustang Dr., 2800 block: Robbery.

Aug. 13

Port America Pl., 700 block: Property theft ($30,000-$150,000).

W. SH 114, 300 block: Vehicle burglary.

King St., 800 block: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Aug. 10

Mustang Dr., 2900 block: Assault on a family member causing bodily injury.

Great Wolf Dr., 100 block: Property theft ($100-$750).

W. Peach St., 200 block: Interfering with an emergency request for assistance.

Aug. 9

Great Wolf Dr., 100 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000).

Mustang Dr., 2900 block: Vehicle burglary.

W. SH 114, 900 block: Forgery of a financial instrument.

Aug. 6

Minters Chapel Rd., 1200 block: Building burglary.

Texan Trl., 1000 block: Assault on a family member causing bodily injury.

Aug. 5

Mustang Dr., 3000 block: Assault causing bodily injury.

E. Walnut St., 800 block: Public intoxication (alcohol).

No location given: Property theft ($100-$750).

Lake Forest Ct., 800 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750).

No location given: Fraudulent delivery of a controlled substance/prescription/Schedule III/IV/V.

S. SH 121, 2600 block: Property theft ($750-$2,500).

S. Main St., 1200 block: Criminal mischief.

Cross Roads Dr., 1700 block: Public intoxication.

Harvestwood Dr., 4100 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than 5 items).

Aug. 4

E. Dove Loop Rd., 800 block: Vehicle burglary.

William D. Tate Ave., 900 block: Vehicle burglary.

W. Northwest Hwy., 900 block: Fraudulent delivery of a controlled substance/prescription/Schedule III/IV/V.

S. SH 121, 2600 block: Property theft ($750-$2,500).

Ira E. Woods Ave., 1100 block: Property theft ($100-$750).

Lake Forest Ct., 800 block: Harassment.

Aug. 3

N. Dooley St., 200 block: Property theft ($750-$2,500).

No location given: Credit/debit card abuse.

Mustang Dr., 3100 block: Vehicle burglary.

No location given: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 (less than 1 gram).

S. Main St., 1200 block: Property theft ($100-$750).

Southlake

Aug. 19

E. FM 1709, 2900 block: Open container.

W. FM 1709, 1500 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 18

Plaza Pl., 1400 block: Vehicle burglary.

Plaza Pl., 1400 block: Vehicle burglary.

Plaza Pl., 1400 block: Vehicle burglary.

Aug. 17

E. SM 1709, 2500 block: possession of a dangerous drug.

N. Kimball Ave., 200 block: Forgery of a financial instrument.

Aug. 16

E. SH 114, 2700 block: Vehicle burglary.

E. FM 1709, 2700 block: Vehicle burglary.

Aug. 12

E. SH 114, 2700 block: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 (less than 1 gram).

Aug. 9

S. Lake St., 800 block: Burglary of a residence by force.

Berkshire Rd., 1000 block: Deadly conduct.

