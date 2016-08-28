Byron Nelson team wins fourth national title in solar car challenge

They followed the sun to Minnesota and came out champions again.
Late last month, the Byron Nelson High School solar car team earned its fourth consecutive championship in the Solar Car Challenge National Championship in the Veterans Classic Division. The three previous titles came in the Classic Division.
The Solar Car Challenge is a Plano-based nonprofit designed for high school students to encourage involvement in science and engineering and to promote an interest in alternative energy.
Participating in this year’s seven-day race were 17 teams from Texas, Florida, Colorado, California, Mississippi and New York. The race began at Texas Motor Speedway on July 17 and ended at Seagate Technologies in Minneapolis on July 23.
"Winning the national championship is a very rewarding feeling as it is confirmation that all the work the team has put in over the past months, whether it was working on the car or testing it, was all worth it because we ended up winning the championship," said Aidan Russo, a Byron Nelson team member.
The Byron Nelson team included William Beattie and James Cuellar, who graduated in May, incoming seniors Heather Erickson, Russo and Ryan Taylor, and incoming junior John Harkness. Parent sponsors were Dave Beattie, Steve Harkness and Marie Harkness.
After losing many team members from the 2015 team, faculty sponsor Jeff Taylor primarily had new faces this time around.
“I am very proud of this team,” said Jeff Taylor, who teaches advanced architecture and engineering at Byron Nelson High School. “Last year, we had 12 students, and they were all going to be seniors. Only two of them decided to continue this year, so we had to do our best to recruit as many new team members as possible. ... This made winning an even greater accomplishment.”
In the six days of competition, Byron Nelson totaled 668.7 miles – beating runner up Fort Worth All Saints by more than 150 miles.
Byron Nelson finished first in five of the six stages. Competing teams began day one at the Texas Motor Speedway in north Fort Worth and finished the cross country race all the way up in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Day one covered 126.1 possible driving miles from Fort Worth to Ardmore, Oklahoma. On that first day, one of the Byron Nelson team’s solar panels went out.
“At our lunch stop, the students rushed to change it out with our only spare panel,” Taylor said. “They were able to complete the task in our 30-minute lunch break.”
More drama ensued late in the third day, a trek from Ponca City, Oklahoma, to Manhattan, Kansas, with 143.8 possible driving miles. Three miles from the finish line, the solar car’s chain broke.
“Quickly, the students worked to replace the chain so we could complete the race,” Taylor said.
Luckily for the weary students, the fourth day of the seven-day race was a non-racing display day in Manhattan.
The race concluded with three consecutive race days that went from Kansas to Nebraska, Nebraska to Minnesota and then the final 120.4 miles from Worthington, Minnesota, to the Minneapolis suburb of Mendota Heights.
"Traveling from Texas to Minnesota was extremely long, especially only going 30 mph, but also very enjoyable because I got to see all the work I had done on the car put into action," Russo said.
This year’s team used the same basic car that won the three previous Solar Car Challenge titles. But there was a lot of work that went into preparing the car for the competition.
In January, team members deconstructed the car to redesign the front end in order to lower it and to make it lighter and more efficient.
Byron Nelson racers plan to roll out a totally new car next year. “Our goal for this next year is to build a new car from the ground up,” Taylor said.
