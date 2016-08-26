Keller trustees drop tax rate by 2 cents

Keller school board members approved a reduction in the tax rate for the first time since 2007 when the state mandated a decrease.
At a special meeting Thursday night, trustees voted unanimously to drop the rate for bond debt by 2 cents from the state maximum of 50 cents. The tax for daily operations remains at $1.04 per $100 of assessed value.
The total tax rate had been at $1.54 for five years. Voters approved $169.5 million in bonds in November 2014 without raising the tax rate due to growth in property values. Continued gains allowed officials to recommend a drop in the tax rate. According to the Tarrant Appraisal District, taxable values grew by about 9 percent.
“I think it’s phenomenal that we’ve built and started all these bond projects and we’re lowering the tax rate while keeping an eye toward a zero deficit in a few years,” said Trustee Cindy Lotton.
Board members voted 4-1 in favor of a $272.2 million budget for maintenance and operations with a $5.6 million deficit. By 2018, district officials plan to operate with no deficit. They have been drawing down district savings, or fund balance, with the goal of retaining 17 to 22 percent of the operating budget to assist with cash flow. For the 2015-16 budget year, the deficit is expected to be about $9 million.
At the end of 2014-15, the fund balance was $66.6 million. A year from now, it should be around $52 million, about 19 percent of the operating budget.
Trustee Brad Schofield said he voted against the operating budget because he wants officials to hire an internal auditor.
“I think it’s very important, and it would pay for itself, especially in the first few years,” Schofield said.
District administrators said they would look at hiring an internal auditor once the budget is balanced.
For now, officials want taxpayers to know they will pay $3 million less a year with the reduction, or $50 less for a home valued at $250,000.
Superintendent Randy Reid said, “Hopefully, this can help offset increases in values.”
