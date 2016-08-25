Keller educators kick off the school year

Thousands of Keller school district employees got ready to make a maximum impact on students in the upcoming school year at two convocation ceremonies Aug. 16 at Northwood Church.
The festivities began with a video and live appearance of the “Maximum Impact Team,” a group of five kid super heroes whose mission was to inspire staff members.
Administrators in each feeder pattern had their own video with more super heroes and lip-synching while Superintendent Randy Reid and Board President Craig Allen, among others, did “carpool karaoke.” Keller district musical theater students of all ages closed out the show.
