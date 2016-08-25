Keller Citizen

August 25, 2016 11:54 AM

Keller educators kick off the school year

By Sandra Engelland

Keller

Thousands of Keller school district employees got ready to make a maximum impact on students in the upcoming school year at two convocation ceremonies Aug. 16 at Northwood Church.

The festivities began with a video and live appearance of the “Maximum Impact Team,” a group of five kid super heroes whose mission was to inspire staff members.

Administrators in each feeder pattern had their own video with more super heroes and lip-synching while Superintendent Randy Reid and Board President Craig Allen, among others, did “carpool karaoke.” Keller district musical theater students of all ages closed out the show.

