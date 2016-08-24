Messages of love and hope for Westlake Academy second-grader

Children, teachers, firefighters, politicians and even Batman himself came together to send a unified message of love and hope to Sawyer Davidson, a Westlake Academy second-grader who has been battling cancer.
They gathered in the parking lot at White Chapel United Methodist Church on a recent Saturday morning to shoot an inspiring video for Sawyer as he receives experimental immunotherapy treatment in Gainseville, Florida.
The group of about 200 expressed their support with signs and cheers that videographer Copeland Tinney captured on video. Tinney, owner of Cola Photographing, volunteered his time to make and edit the video, which will be presented to Sawyer’s family.
They also released hundreds of blue balloons, which were donated by Giggles and Grins, a pediatric dentist in Southlake. And Meat U Anywhere, which recently opened a location in Trophy Club, served breakfast tacos with proceeds benefitting pediatric cancer research. Owner Andy Sedino, who lives in Westlake, said the contribution will be done in Sawyer’s name.
Sawyer, 7, was first diagnosed with medulloblastoma after doctors first found a brain tumor in 2015. The tumor was removed but he relapsed in April. Despite his ordeal, which has included chemotherapy and radiation treatments, those who know him say he’s always positive, cracking jokes and fun to be around.
"Sawyer is a ball of energy," said Heather Frazier, who has twins in the same grade. "Even on his worst days, you can tell he’s tired, but he keeps going."
That’s why Frazier and many others who know him organized the meet-up in the White Chapel parking lot to shoot the video.
"Just getting to know the family over time and knowing my son’s obviously impacted because this is one of his friends, it puts a spot in your heart, especially when you have kids the same age," she said. "It’s all you can do. You want to get involved any way you can."
Sarah Firsching had Sawyer in her first-grade class last year and got everyone together for the video. When Sawyer was unable to attend school she’d put a stuffed monkey in his seat, part of the national Monkey in my Chair program.
"I wanted to be sure that my class was still aware of Sawyer," Firsching said. "We had a monkey that represented him so the kids took the monkey everywhere."
His determination once he returned to class inspired everyone, Firsching said.
"He hit the ground running and refused to give up," she said.
Mayor Laura Wheat, who is also president of the Westlake Academy school board, said she has done whatever she can to help the family. That included reaching out to state representatives when the family had difficulty getting access to experimental drugs and treatments.
"They are part of the Westlake Academy community. It was common knowledge that this family was needing some help," Wheat said.
State Reps. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, and Giovanni Capriglione, R-Keller, helped the family get the treatments they needed.
"The family was having difficulty getting access to these critical, life-saving medications," Parker said. "That’s when we got involved trying to expedite the process and make certain that Sawyer got these life-saving medications that will, we hope and pray, give him a chance to beat this horrible disease."
Shannon Ward, a special education teacher at Westlake Academy, helped Sawyer with rehabilitation when he returned from treatment.
"I worked a lot one on one with him," Ward said. "He’s a fantastic kid. He’s a fighter and has a fantastic sense of humor. He loves to be at school and he loves his peers. He’s just a joy to be around."
Batman got the crowd fired up, too. But it wasn’t Bruce Wayne behind the mask. It was Jason Parker, a father of two who volunteers for the Make A Wish North Texas.
Seeing a child go through this fight and all the side effects has changed Firsching forever.
"Sawyer is the strongest and toughest person I know and I’ve never seen such bravery and perseverance in my life," she said. "Sawyer is going through such a hard fight along with many other children who have this terrible disease."
Comments