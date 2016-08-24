Keller’s start to set up hopeful late-season advantage

Keller won’t be the first local football team to take to the field, but it will certainly be the first to get on the bus in preparation for the season opener. And the time it takes to drive the 157 miles to Abilene’s Shotwell Stadium will hopefully pay dividends for the Indians when the district standings race gets tight.
Keller will open on Friday against Abilene Cooper, but the advantage of taking on the Cougars first may be evident when the same Keller team gets back on the bus to Shotwell on Oct. 27 to take on new district opponent Abilene.
“We think it’s a good thing to have gone to Midland the last two years, because we’ll have to travel west in the playoffs,” said Keller head coach Carl Stralow.
Indeed, any way the Indians can feel more at-home when playing a district game on the road should work to their favor.
The Indians – after graduating 48 seniors from last year – will have a younger base of talent to start this season.
How the younger players react will tell how well, or how soon, the younger Indians can fill the vacuum of experience created by graduation.
Stralow admits many of his varsity players have never rode on a chartered bus prior to their trek west.
“We’ll see how they react to the butterflies,” Stralow said.
Although Keller will have plenty of sophomores dotting the roster, there are enough returners to give optimism.
Dillon Smith will be back at QB after starting much of the season last year and completing nearly 70 percent of his passes.
The eyes will be on junior running back Liam Ardigo, though.
Stralow said Ardigo has plenty of ability but spent much of the 2015 season as the No. 2 back behind Tyler Tutt.
While Ardigo will “turn some heads” according to Stralow, starting slot back, Camron Jones will also see time in the backfield.
“Camron will give us some depth and a change of dimension,” Stralow said. “He’s got the acumen to go back and forth from receiver to running back.”
Brady Marek also returns to the receiving corps and will be joined by Michael Anderson.
Both receivers turned in impressive performances in Keller’s scrimmage with Mansfield Summit last Friday morning. Marek caught two TD passes and Anderson took a third-and-15 pass about 50 yards for a score.
“It will be fun getting all the moving parts to where we can be successful,” Stralow said.
The defense was far from suspect in the Summit scrimmage, giving up an early score before holding strong the remainder of the day.
While Spencer Misko, DE, an Oklahoma State commit, is expected to have a standout year, the remainder of the front is technically sound and has been making steady progress.
The defensive line should aid the “good but undersized” linebacking corps to roam and run to the ball.
Stralow said the secondary showed plenty of ability in the scrimmage.
“Summit couldn’t take the top off of it and we put our hands on some balls,” he said.
Overall, Stralow said he was encouraged by how the inexperienced team executed in the scrimmage against the Jaguars, who finished last season 10-2.
Now, though, the focus is on Cooper, an athletic and well-coached team which returns a QB and explosive receiver.
“If we want a chance to succeed in district, we need to test ourselves in non-district games, and Cooper is going to be a handful,” Stralow said.
