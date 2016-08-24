Eagles DE lining up for first time, again

The fact that Haslet Eaton football is playing its first varsity season, complete with all kinds of “firsts” at every turn, can be overwhelming enough. But at least the Eagles had last year’s JV schedule to ease into the expectations and routines.
For Eaton’s Nick Lanum, though, he’s doing all his firsts for the very first time, without the aid of a subvarsity season.
It was just about this time last year, as Eaton was scrimmaging Midlothian Heritage, that during the third offensive series that Lanum injured his knee and was out for the season.
Gone was the opportunity to gain a year of JV experience. What didn’t change was the desire to excel. That has helped fuel Lanum to push to full recovery after his surgery on Sept. 25, 2015.
What did change was his stint playing on the offensive line. Prior to surgery, Lanum said he was a 184-pounder. He’ll enter this season a 6-3, 210-pound defensive end.
“I’m better at defensive end,” Lanum said. “I like hitting the guy in front of me and having QB containment and just like the responsibilities of the position.”
More motivation for Lanum, he said, was seeing others play the position he was supposed to be playing. It was more envy than it was resentment, though.
“He’s worked his way back,” said Eaton head coach Brad Turner. “He is one of the hardest workers we have. He’s a good leader and we expect him to be a good player for us. We don't have any player more excited about getting started than Nick.”
Lanum said missing the first season at a new school created worries that a coaching staff that had never seen him play would forget about him.
“No one knew my name yet,” he said.
But the season wasn’t a total loss. He had worked out in two-a-days and attended other practices and every game was on the sidelines to help with the other defensive ends.
“I felt like I was there every day and got mental reps that I can use now,” Lanum said.
Physically, Lanum said he never worries about his knee’s stability and he has built not only his size and strength, but increased his speed.
“When I got back to Eagle-Maker (an offseason strength and conditioning program) I was able to stay up with the others,” Lanum said.
Now, Lanum will use his explosiveness off the line to help as the Eagles begin to establish traditions.
The first tradition is planned to be winning.
“We’re getting ready to prove everybody wrong,” Lanum said of entering a school’s first varsity season. “From what I’ve seen so far, we’ll have a pretty good defense. It will revolve around the defensive line and the leadership that will bring.”
The Eagles went 9-1 last year in their JV schedule and they aren’t worried about being a first-year varsity program. Lanum said Eaton is just picking up where it left off.
“We’re all pretty well ready to play,” he said.
