School chiefs criticize rating system despite positive results

All schools in Carroll, Grapevine-Colleyville, Keller and Northwest districts hit the mark in state accountability ratings released Aug. 15, but school officials still expressed concerns about the high-stakes assessments that are at the center of the system.
With passing standards on the state assessment ratcheting up this year, 26 area schools missed the mark, three fewer than last year, and all Tarrant County school districts met the districtwide standard.
The Fort Worth school district had 22 campuses in the “improvement required” list while Arlington and Crowley had two each.
More than 8,600 schools in 1,200 school districts as well as charter schools are evaluated and rated as “met standard” or “improvement required.” The state accountability rating takes into account several factors: passing rates on the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness, student progress, closing achievement gaps, and college and career readiness. According to the Texas Education Agency, the percentage of districts that met standard held steady at about 94 percent while about 88 percent of campuses met standard.
“I’m not against testing at all, but I think it’s clear that we’ve gone overboard in how we use these tests,” said Grapevine-Colleyville Superintendent Robin Ryan.
Most district officials in northeast Tarrant County reported stable STAAR scores surpassing state averages by double digits and some modest increases despite the rise in the passing standard.
Even with some reasons to celebrate, a number or area educators are not big fans of accountability ratings and their heavy reliance on test results.
“Whether it’s good or bad, I don’t think it’s a reliable indicator of our value,” said Keller Superintendent Randy Reid.
STAAR challenges
With a new vendor in charge, the 2016 STAAR testing season was fraught with problems. From tests and results delivered late and sent to the wrong districts to incorrect scores and technical malfunctions with online tests, area administrators expressed concerns that their districts, campuses and students would be evaluated with a faulty measuring stick.
In June, Texas Education Commissioner Michael Morath canceled retesting for fifth- and eighth-graders, saying that they would not be held back by failing scores in math and reading because of the testing problems but that the scores still would factor into accountability ratings.
Also, 2016 marked the first time that the state raised the passing standards on the STAAR, meaning students often had to correctly answer a few more questions to pass the test than they did in previous years.
TEA officials said in a statement that, despite the higher passing standards, the success rates for all Texas high school students taking STAAR end-of-course exams remained stable, according to preliminary statewide results.
At an Aug. 15 board meeting, GCISD district officials talked to trustees about the outlook for accountability and the coming implementation of an “A-F” rating system set for a demo run in January based on 2016 STAAR results.
Ryan said, “I think people are really fed up with how the tests are used to sort schools and punish schools and sort kids and punish kids. They’re using it in a way that’s not good for schools and not good for kids.”
