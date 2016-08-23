Bobcats not hung up on difficulty of district

Northwest Byron Nelson has a new football coach. It has a roster that carries only 30 seniors. It’s moving into a district (5-6A) that features traditional powers Southlake Carroll and Euless Trinity. It’s changing defenses. There’s only one defensive starter returning.
Now, if you’re a follower of this program and you understand all that, you’re probably wondering what’s realistic about the 2016 season that begins Friday at NISD Stadium against Sachse.
But the current set of Bobcats and head coach Travis Pride have found a way to put that into perspective. You don’t play the season by talking about it at the water cooler. You play it on the field.
“Wherever I have been, my program has been an underdog,” Pride said. “That’s the way it is here. When I was at Wichita Falls, we were picked to not make the playoffs. What this does is give you a little fire to fight for something. We have the established goal of winning the district championship.”
But new Bobcats’ boss, who took over for Brian Polk when Polk left for the UIL, also recognizes that if he and his staff can grow this team and negotiate it into a playoff contender, much less a participant, it would be a pretty impressive accomplishment.
Nelson returns only six total starters (five offense) from the 6-5 2015 squad that was ousted by Allen in the Class 6A Division I Region I playoffs. Maybe the inexperience coming into the season is a good thing. Maybe these players are too distracted by making sure they execute their assignments to absorb the third-party expectations.
“What we have to do is give them the schemes and the mindset to work hard and play hard,” Pride said. “They’ve been really good about that. I don’t think we’re thinking, “Oh my gosh, we’re in a pretty tough district.” They just want to go out and play.”
To Pride’s advantage, he breaks in a handpicked quarterback in senior Eli Rusche (5-11, 185). While he may not have the size that everybody craves in a signal caller, Rusche presents everything else Pride wants.
“He’s a great leader,” Pride said. “Maybe the hardest-working guy we have. He can get to pretty tight windows. Eli is a very athletic kid. He’s picked up on the offense quickly. In one of our scrimmages, he knew that the defense gave him something different where we needed to change the play.”
Rusche will have a very dynamic receiving corps to work with between seniors Pascal Mondombo and Tyler Miliken. The two combined for 75 receptions, 1,333 yards and 17 touchdowns. Add 6-3 D.J. Robinson and it could be really potent.
Finding options with the running game is going to be paramount to creating balance. That’s also going to be a challenge the offensive line is facing a near overhaul. There’s hope running back Bryson Davis will have a bigger season.
“The offensive line is going to take some lumps because we have some young kids,” Pride said. “But every week they’re going to get better.”
Defensively, the Bobcats are switching from the 4-2-5 to 3-3 stack alignment. The principle is to have three down linemen and have the other eight have enough athleticism to cover the balance of the field. But there is some budding talent in the secondary between safety Maurice Porter and a linebacker group set between Mathew Mitchell, Ben Fowler and Jalen Perry.
“For us, this is a pot luck picnic,” Pride said. “Everybody has to bring something to our locker room. We all have a role. That will be important this year.”
