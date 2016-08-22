Week 1 football picks - not many local teams in the ‘L’ column

Behold, our most popular segment of the high school football season – the weekly high school football picks column – is returning for another run at glory.
OK, well, the bragging rights are largely self-promoted. Maybe you forgot how we performed last year. Actually, we did too. We had to look it up.
2015 final record: 87-24
2015 final winning percentage: 78.4
Like in 2015, we are adding our friends from Birdville and Hurst-Euless-Bedford in these selections. Good luck to all of our teams. We hope dreams will be fulfilled and lifetime memories will be created.
Now, it’s time for coaches to either not talk about them (if we pick their team) or use them for bulletin board material (if we pick against them).
We get it.
Denton Braswell at Northwest V.R. Eaton, 7 p.m. Thursday, Northwest ISD Stadium, Justin: The real question for each of these first-year varsity programs is if anyone is going to get anything done on this first game day. The work for two years is done. We think the Eagles will start things the right way.
Prediction: Northwest V.R. Eaton 26, Braswell 16
Fort Worth Nolan Catholic at Richland, 7 p.m. Thursday, Birdville Fine Arts/Athletics Complex, North Richland Hills: The Rebels play their first game as a Class 5A school. It’s an opportunity to put previous 6A frustrations behind them. Nolan has a new coach in David Beaudin who has overhauled everything. It’s probably going to take time for the Vikings to figure it out.
Prediction: Richland 27, Fort Worth Nolan Catholic 10
Tulsa (OK) Union at Carroll, 7 p.m. Friday, Dragon Stadium, Southlake: These two played an epic game in 2015 in Tulsa when the Dragons rallied for a 34-30 win. Carroll’s defense will be tested. The Redskins feature national Division I DB recruit Tre Brown (Oklahoma). Carroll will learn who could be playmakers for this offense.
Prediction: Carroll 28, Tulsa Union 24
Justin Northwest at Alvarado, 7 p.m. Friday, Charles Head Stadium, Alvarado: Don’t be fooled by the Class 5A Texans playing a Class 4A school. The Indians are good and were in the 2015 postseason. They have their starting quarterback Brayden Ramsey and running back Alonzo Shaw returning. However, if the Texans want to be considered a changed program, they have to win this game.
Prediction: Justin Northwest 22, Alvarado 21
Sachse at Northwest Byron Nelson, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Northwest ISD Stadium, Justin: If you know anything about Sachse, you know this team can score quickly. The Mustangs have a very dynamic quarterback in junior Jaylen Mayden. A Nelson defense facing a lot of questions doesn’t have time to settle in.
Prediction: Sachse 36, Northwest Byron Nelson 22
Keller at Abilene Cooper, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Shotwell Stadium, Abilene: Well, Keller coach Carl Stralow should discover how his very young team handles playing on the road against a very talented squad. The Cougars are a pretty experienced team.
Prediction: Abilene Cooper 31, Keller 19
Keller Timber Creek at Irving Nimitz, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Irving Schools Stadium: Kevin Golden’s Falcons have had a history of starting fast. We think they’re going to be able to do that against the Vikings, who have some returning experience but not the athleticism to match.
Prediction: Keller Timber Creek 27, Irving Nimitz 20
Arlington Lamar at Keller Fossil Ridge, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Keller ISD Athletic Complex, Keller: This is a pretty interesting game. The Vikings should be a playoff team. Of course, they lost their QB Shane Buechele, who is at Texas. The Panthers defense should be pretty physical. Look for defensive end Tyler Mitchell to have a big year.
Prediction: Keller Fossil Ridge 24, Arlington Lamar 16
Haltom at Grand Prairie, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Gopher-Warrior Bowl, Grand Prairie: The Buffalos won this game in 2015, 10-3. But it’s the only win in the Jason Tucker era. Tucker begins his third season. This is the year where this program has to take a big step. The Gophers probably will be a little better in this one.
Prediction: Grand Prairie 16, Haltom 9
Browne Arrow (OK) at Euless Trinity, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Pennington Field, Bedford: Year 2 of the Chris Jensen era begins. But the program has to put the shocking playoff loss to South Grand Prairie well behind it. Brown Arrow is always one of Oklahoma’s best teams and played for the Oklahoma 6A state title in 2015. Trinity needs to defend the Texas turf.
Prediction: Euless Trinity 25, Brown Arrow 20
Hurst L.D. Bell at Coppell, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Buddy Echols Field, Coppell: The Cowboys shift to Region II in 6A but offer one of the best defenses in the area led by their linebackers, who are all returning. The Blue Raiders should be better as Mike Glaze begins his second year. Followers must be patient.
Prediction: Coppell 34, Hurst L.D. Bell 17
Keller Central at Birdville, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Birdville Fine Arts & Athletic Complex, North Richland Hills: A very interesting game. The Hawks are always going to be tough to play because of their running game. The Chargers have the makings of a pretty solid team. Oh, and my phobia of picking Central games is alive and well.
Prediction: Birdville 21, Keller Central 20
Grapevine at Azle, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Hornet Field, Azle: It’s a good road test for the Mustangs. The Hornets are basically introducing a new offense. Usually, it takes several games for programs to get into rhythm. The Mustangs defense should make it difficult.
Prediction: Grapevine 29, Azle 20
Aledo at Colleyville Heritage, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mustang-Panther Stadium, Grapevine: This is a really tough one to call. I really like how Joe Willis is building his team. The Panthers are really good. If this offense can make some plays against Aledo’s trademark defense, that should tell you something. I just think Aledo’s defense is going to make enough stops.
Prediction: Aledo 21, Colleyville Heritage 16
