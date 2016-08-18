Celebration honors Keller High champs

Keller community members and school district officials honored the 6A state champion Keller High School Lady Indians softball team last week. Festivities included speeches by Keller Mayor Mark Mathews, Superintendent Randy Reid and team captains, introduction of players and a cookout.
During the evening, Class of 2016 pitcher Kaylee Rogers, the MVP of the title game, signed her letter of intent to play at Eastern New Mexico University. The highlight of the event was the unveiling of a sign celebrating the team and its achievements.
The school also won state championships in softball in 2003 and 2005. Keller ties Pasadena Dobie High School for the most UIL Texas titles in softball in the largest classification.
