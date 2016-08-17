Former Keller cop, K-9 back at work for new company

Last we saw Maureen Cooke and Rowdy, the Keller Police Department’s K-9 officer was retiring from police work.
A year-and-a-half later, Cooke and Rowdy are back doing drug searches, but this time, it’s for a new private search company.
Rowdy, a Belgian Malinois, retired in January 2015 from a nine-year career with KPD in which he helped in more than 400 drug arrests and 86 public demonstrations. He lived with Cooke the entire time, including retirement.
“I didn’t like working without him,” Cooke said of her time back on patrol without Rowdy, named for his distaste for keeping still.
After doing a few private drug searches for a large company with former K-9 handler Mike Wallace, Cooke left KPD in October to start a new business with Wallace, K9 Security Detection Services.
The business provides multiple services for drug and bomb searches of buildings and events, services “certainly we need, in this day and age.”
Cooke said police K-9s aren’t brought out for preventative measures. “They come out when there is a problem, not to prevent one.”
Cooke got a bomb dog, Boomer, to go with Rowdy, a narcotics dog. Wallace has a bomb dog and narcotics dog in his family, and they offer their services 24/7. They have worked events with their dogs, including city events, football games and conventions in the DFW area. Working these events are beneficial in multiple ways, Cooke said.
“People seeing the dogs is a wonderful deterrent and it shows that the (entity) is taking a proactive approach, which is always better than reactive,” Cooke said, before describing multiple times that she and Wallace caught people trying to sneak into events without going through the metal detector.
They’ve done bomb and drug searches for companies looking to improve their work environment and employee productivity. According to national statistics on the K9 Security Detection Services website, www.ksds-llc.com, drug users cost their employers 300 percent more in benefits, are absent 16 times more often and are 33 percent less productive.
“Employees are a lot less likely to have something (illegal) when they don’t know when a drug dog is coming,” Cooke said.
Cooke and Wallace even provide service to parents worried about their teenagers experimenting with drugs.
“They need to verify that there aren’t any drugs in the home, and get the kid back on the right track if there are, and don’t necessarily want to involve the police.”
For a rate of $100, Cooke said they’ll search the entire house and hand any drugs found over to the parents, as well as help the drug users get clean and stay clean.
K9 Security Detection Services is one of only a few similar companies in the country that Cooke knows about, she said. It’s given her and Rowdy -- who is 12 but “he’s still acting like a 4-year-old,” Cooke said -- a new career together again.
