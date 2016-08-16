Lady Bobcats libero fits position’s definition

Most everyone knows, within the context of volleyball, who and what a libero is. It’s the player in the different-colored jersey teammates patrolling the backcourt as a defender.
But a quick look at Urban Dictionary shows a definition which gives a more perfect description of Trophy Club Nelson libero Elle Duis:
“The best passer in a volleyball team. Wears a different color of shirt. Usually the smallest on the team but is also the most fiestiest [sic].”
Grammar and spelling aside, that’s Duis.
Duis, a junior, is a field general for Nelson, keeping the Lady Bobcats in the right position and properly encouraged.
At 5-6, Duis moves around the back row just waiting for a ball to dig or a to make a pass forward to the hitters.
Her size – or lack thereof – she said, is a virtue.
“It helps as a libero,” Duis said. “I’m lower to the ground and I can see things a lot better and read and dive, and I can get easier digs.”
She exudes a scrappy attitude. And her team seems to respond. No doubt, Duis leads by example, too.
Prior to the Nelson scrimmage against Justin Northwest, Duis had been sidelined with a groin strain. A neoprene wrap helped Duis play for the first time since tryouts began.
And her progress continued. Duis registered 16 digs and an ace in Nelson’s three-game sweep of Keller to open the season.
“It was awesome,” Duis said of the victory in the opener. “The energy was extremely high and we were feeling like a team. We knew we were going to win it.”
Duis was also named to the all-tournament team at last weekend’s Nike Classic in Carrollton.
Duis’ assessment was that her squad had a much better first game of the season compared to last year.
“We were more in the flow of the game. We have a different team dynamic and great team chemistry,” she said.
It’s already her third year on the varsity, and Duis said she feels the vocal leadership role fits her personality.
“I’m always talking and making sure we’re in the right place,” she said. “I’m always talking and have been using my experience since I was a little girl. Being a leader makes me feel more involved. I’m always the one to help take charge when something’s in chaos. ”
Duis’ leadership on the court is far-reaching, too.
“She has become a great leader on and off the court,” said Nelson head coach Libby Pacheco. “She makes everyone around her better.”
Pacheco said Duis is a very smart player with a high volleyball IQ.
“Because of that, she just seems to be all over the court,” Pacheco said.
Duis started playing volleyball at 11 and has been garnering playing experience either at the varsity level or in select league play, most recently with Madfrog 17U.
During the offseason and summer, Duis said she’s been working to perfect a jump-serve and hopes it will be one of her strongest attributes this season.
After a match with Highland Park, the Lady Bobcats will join Justin Northwest and Haslet Eaton in the Northwest ISD Volleyball Classic, Aug. 18-20.
That tournament’s rounds will be hosted at each of the three schools and information on the tournament can be found at nisdvbclassic.mobi.
Among the teams participating in the 32-team field are Keller, Mansfield’s Summit and Lake Ridge, Boswell, Southlake Carroll and Plano East.
