Central expects strong season with experience, youth

The Keller Central football team always seems to have plenty of youth mixed in with its experienced players, and this season appears to be no different.
The Chargers missed out on the playoffs last year but have enough returning talent and promising youth to make a new run at the postseason football playoffs.
It’s still a little early to know for certain how the mix of youth an experience will translate into a winning combination. The Chargers are heading into just their second week of practices and looking forward to Friday morning’s scrimmage with Irving Nimitz.
That opportunity to line up against a different color jersey is what will be the tell-tale sign as to where the Central stands.
“Until we line up against an opponent, it’s hard to tell,” said Central head coach Bart Helsley. “We’re so familiar with our kids and we know our offense and defense, [but] you’re never completely sure about where you are. But after a week, I like our attitude of the group and we’ll rely on a lot of young kids coming in.”
Helsley has been in charge of the program since the school’s inception in 2003 when Central fielded a JV team.
Now going into the school’s 13th varsity season, Helsley feels he has all the makings of a playoff-worthy season.
A big plus is the return of starting quarterback Reese Robertson and a viable backup in Grant Meeks.
Helping to make the QB’s job easier are Zion Purvis and D'antavian Blackshear, the second- and third-leading rushers behind Robertson.
“You know what we’re getting with those guys,” Helsley said of his backfield.
The one unknown is what the Chargers will get with young linemen and receivers.
The line will be anchored by Ian McIver, who returns to show the way to younger starters, while the receivers will have Matt Simmons to take leads from. Meeks will also see time at slot receiver.
The Chargers defense will be as deep as anywhere on the team.
The front line is experienced, as is the linebacking corps with “several players capable of doing a good job there,” Helsley said.
The secondary will be a mix of plenty of experience – just in different positions.
The corners will be Noah Moreno and Noah Flowers. They have limited snaps from last year but are skilled players.
Tony Dracopoulos is back in the secondary joined by Joshua Cilumba. Both are shifting from the corners, and Isaiah Ganaway is moving from “spur” to free safety.
Calum Sutherland is back to handling place kicking and punting for Central. Landon Sleeper will be managing deep snaps and Spencer Helsley will be counted on as holder.
All the pieces will be put together when the scrimmage with Nimitz starts at 8:30 on the Central campus.
Central has shown thus far it can be a physical team, Helsley said, and they’re excited about their prospects of a much-improved season over last year’s 4-6 campaign.
“We’ve had two pretty productive padded practices,” Helsley said following the weekend’s schedule.
Central will open the season against Birdville on Aug. 26 at the Birdville Fine Arts/Athletic Complex.
Comments