Lady Falcons runner brings leadership, humor, confidence to team

Marisabel “Mimi” Garza helped the Keller Timber Creek girls to a second-place finish at the District 5-6A cross country meet and a regional berth in 2015, and the junior distance runner wants even more this season.
Garza (18:45.42) was the top runner at the regional meet for the Lady Falcons in 2015, helping the team to a sixth place finish at the Region I 6A meet last October, and coach Dan Strong said Garza is just the sort of runner a successful cross country program needs.
“Mimi brings fearlessness and leadership to go along with her tenacity on the course,” Strong said. “She is a great runner, but an even better example for the team on race day.”
Garza said that last season was a strong one for Timber Creek and said she was impressed with the effort that she and her teammates gave.
“This past cross country season, my teammates and I performed with passion and hard, giving it our all,” Garza said.
The Timber Creek distance runner said that she tries to bring “bring humor and confidence” to her team, two qualities she considers very important.
“It’s easy to let negative thoughts into one’s mind,” Garza said. “And if a bad joke gets it out of their head, I’m willing to embarrass myself while also trying to get my teammates to believe in themselves.”
Garza is also a member of the track and field team, and was the head of a committee called Energy and the Environment last year at Timber Creek High School.
Garza said that this offseason she has worked on a couple of areas that she believes are important to her team having a successful season in 2016.
“Over the summer, I worked on improving as a runner as well as a leader,” Garza said. “We’re a family — a big one, and as a leader, I want to be someone my teammates can lean on and trust. I couldn’t ask for a better group of people.”
Strong said that he has been pleased with the hard work Garza has put in this offseason and said she has addressed the issue he wanted her to address.
“Consistency in workouts is something that I look for in Mimi,” Strong said. “With the rest of the girls, we’ve focused on running outside of their comfort zone with no fear, but Mimi has already mastered that.”
