Texans’ expectations high with drop to 5A, returning talent

Expectations can be subjective. But when it comes to Justin Northwest football’s 2016 prospects, the expectations seem pretty universal.
A team that was coming off a rough 2015 (1-9) has the aspirations of making the postseason now that it has moved down to Class 5A. Head coach Bill Poe isn’t underselling those forecasts.
The core is there – 14 returning starters – for the Texans to make a sharp turnaround in 2016.
“Without a doubt, we have the leadership and the work ethic,” Poe said. “We did not have a strong foundation of leadership in 2015. But this group has taken it up a notch holding each other accountable. That’s what I’m elated about. Everybody has a bitter taste about what happened last year and doesn’t want that to repeat.”
The Texans are grouped with state power Aledo (those two meet in late October) in District 6-5A. The high school is the largest in the district.
While the returning experience is there, it’s still going to come down to the transition of junior Prince Mavula (6-3, 185) as the starting quarterback. He backed up Hunter Johnson and saw some playing time (372 passing yards, three TDs) last fall.
The offseason work followed by his performance in the spring demonstrated to Poe that Mavula was ready. There was affirmation when fall camp began Aug. 8. Throws had better velocity. Accuracy improved. He also asserted himself as one of the go-to players.
“I have seen a determination in him that I have not seen before,” Poe said. “There’s that mental focus and physical presence for him to be the operator. The big thing is the maturation of being comfortable. With every young quarterback, you know the game can be a little fast to start. You hope that it will eventually slow down.”
Mavula will have one of the top wide receivers in the area to work with in Iowa commit Gavin Holmes. With his 4.4 40 speed, Holmes (830 yards, 14.1 yards per carry, six TDs in 2015) is always a threat to stretch the field.
However, this offense has to rectify its running game. It was pretty much nonexistent last year. Enter senior Syrus Moore, who switches from inside receiver after two years.
“He’s built himself (5-9, 165) into someone who can handle the carries,” Poe said. “Syrus is smart and has great vision. We’re determined to the run the ball. He’s going to help us.”
Northwest’s defense had its problems in 2015. Six opponents scored 30 or more points. With a two-pronged nose guard rotation between sophomore Malik Moore (6-0, 255) and senior Damonte Brooks (5-11, 265), this unit may have taken the necessary steps to become better at stopping the run.
Why does Poe feel that way? Well, when your group is banging against a big offensive line led by junior Division I standout Darrell Simpson (6-7, 295) and is holding its own, there’s no reason to think differently. Senior outside linebacker Caden McDonald (6-2, 210), a San Diego State commit, is versatile and the most the important piece for this team.
“Our big deal is to be finishing,” Poe said. “We played some tight games last year but let them get away. Everything we do this year is about being a stronger team and finishing.”
Head coach: Bill Poe (3rd season)
2015: 1-9
Returning starters: 6 offense, 8 defense
Offense: Spread
Defense: 3-4
Key players: OL Darrell Simpson, WR Gavin Holmes, QB Prince Mavula, RB Syrus Moore, LB Caden McDonald
Notable: The Texans offensive line isn’t solely about Simpson. Josh Campbell is also one of the central figures … in 2015, no Northwest running back rushed for more than 168 yards … keep an eye on what athlete Samuel Smethers brings to this offense.
