Timber Creek wrestlers take All-American at Junior Olympics

Two Keller Timber Creek wrestlers received All-American status after competing in the AAU Junior Olympics in Houston recently.
Austin Fox and Roderick Valentine brought home the prestigious designations after the dual and individual competitions Aug. 1-5.
Fox placed second in the freestyle competition’s bracket and went 6-3 in duals, wrestling for the Arlington Storm.
Those finishes qualified Fox for the All-American status in both divisions.
Valentine finished the duals going 10-5 to earn All-American honors. His fifth place in the individual tournament was one shy of earning a second recognition.
“It’s a pretty good feeling,” he said of the All-American status. “The competition was really hard and I felt like I did pretty well.”
Wrestling in freestyle has helped wrestlers like Valentine be more effective on their feet. For Valentine, it’s just the fourth year the senior has wrestled.
He’s attended three camps during the summer and will likely wrestle at 132 this season.
Valentine was a district champion last year at 120. After finishing fifth at the regional tournament, he became a state alternate.
That season’s outcome came on the heels of fifth-place district finish as a sophomore. His freshman year was a two-and-out district tournament.
“Roderick is a kid that has worked his butt off this past year and I’m really expecting this to be the first of many great accomplishments for the next year and beyond,” said Timber Creek head coach Craig Roark.
Fox, also a senior this year, is looking to cap off a strong high school career with a top state finish.
He finished fifth at the UIL state tournament last year.
“It’s a pretty cool honor to get (All-American) two times in one tournament,” Fox said.
Along with measuring himself against some of the best high school talent in the country, Fox said the exposure to potential college programs was invaluable.
It’s sometimes difficult for Texas wrestlers to gain exposure when there are no Division I programs in the state.
“Next year, I’m definitely looking to wrestle in college,” he said.
Until then, Fox has more immediate goals.
“I’d love to get in the top three at state and hopefully win it,” Fox said.
Fox started his Timber Creek career wrestling at 138 and will likely be at 160 or 170 this year.
“Austin has consistently performed well and he can go as far as he wants,” Roark said of Fox. “If he decides he wants it, this will be a special year for him.”
