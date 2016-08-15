Justin Northwest alum catching on with Detroit Tigers

Major League Baseball players and managers talk about the importance of slowing the game down.
When you ask them to elaborate on what that means, they may struggle to come up with the words to describe what it looks and feels like.
But one thing they do know: They know it when they see it.
Maybe the ball Tyler Collins launched 400-plus feet that sailed over the Rangers’ bullpen for a two-run home run this past Friday at Globe Life Park in Arlington is the sign. Maybe he is finding his place.
The Justin Northwest alum is trusting this latest stint with the Detroit Tigers to be the one where it all comes together. His 10 trips between AAA Toledo and the Tigers since 2014 show how much work he’s put in.
He’s been good enough to play at the MLB level. He hasn’t been good enough to stay on the big-league roster. Collins returned to the bigs on July 15.
“I’m processing the game at a much more reasonable level,” Collins said. “It’s not playing fast right now. It’s playing like it should. I definitely feel more comfortable with it.”
Collins and the Tigers left Arlington on Sunday after taking two of three from the Rangers. He went 3-for-10 with the blast. As of Monday, he was hitting .239 overall, but .279 with four home runs and 11 RBI in 22 games since being recalled.
For now, the plan is for Collins to primarily play center field and against right-handed pitching while Cameron Maybin is on the disabled list with a thumb sprain. Because of his speed, Detroit manager Brad Ausmus has Collins in the No. 2 spot of the order.
Collins is the next man up. Ausmus wants to see something valuable. The Tigers are in two postseason races. They’re trying to catch Cleveland in the American League Central. They are also fighting for one of the two American League wild card spots.
“Tyler is raw, athletic and has power,” Ausmus said. “[In earlier appearances], he was a bull in a china shop. It’s about time and experience and slowing the game down.
“He’s getting closer. The more he does that will determine how much he plays. He has the ability to be an everyday player.”
If slowing the game down means understanding the strike zone better and hitting better pitches, perfect. If slowing the game down means tracking the ball in the alleys with confidence instead of panic, perfect. If slowing the game down means going from first to third on a base hit to right and knowing he can beat the right fielder’s arm, perfect.
Last year, Collins got a chance and hit .266 in 60 games. He broke 2016 camp with the team but then was sent down at the end of April. He was also plagued by an incident in which he flipped off the crowd at Comerica Park. It’s a moment that he regretted as soon as it happened. But he’s owned it and moved forward.
So have the Tigers, or else he wouldn’t be with them. At 26, Collins has reached that period where he must attack this window the organization has provided. Staying ready and staying opportunistic are the mindset. It’s his job to convince the Detroit brass it can always believe in him.
“I’ve got a job to do,” Collins said. “That’s the same way I have to look at it every single time I’m here. This is where I want to be. This is where I feel I belong.”
