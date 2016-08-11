Backpacks, supplies fill bus for Northwest school district’s back-to-school fair

A north Fort Worth company piled 1,250 backpacks into a bus Aug. 4 in support of Northwest school district students.
Galderma, a skin care products company, contributed the backpacks as part of the Northwest's Stuff the Bus event.
A big yellow bus traveled around the 234-mile district to collect school supplies that will be distributed to area students in need at the United Way of Denton County and Northwest school district's Back-to-School Fair.
The fair is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 13 at Pike Middle School in Justin.
Comments