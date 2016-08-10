Fossil Ridge loaded to contend again

There may be familiar faces in new spots, but the Keller Fossil Ridge football team has the talent to challenge for a district title and more this season.
The Panthers will return six on offense and nine on defense, which keeps the expectations high. Many of the preseason ballots for predicted finishes in the new District 3-6A tag either Fossil Ridge or Abilene as the favorite.
“On paper it looks good, but we still have to come together as a team,” said Ridge head coach Tony Baccarini. “We had a great spring and summer, but we still have to have some luck, stay healthy and build the chemistry. We have high expectations, but we always do.”
There’s good reason for high expectations from any aspect of the game.
On offense, the Panthers return Anthony Smith at running back, who amassed 1175 rushing yards and 14 TDs last year.
The four-year starter is up to 5-11 and 195 pounds, and Smith will use his great speed behind an offensive line returning three starters.
Anchoring the front are Alex Ederson (6-3, 295) at guard and tackles Matthew Altrock (6-1, 250) and Grant Rawls (6-6, 275).
The twist in the backfield is the move of Max Akin from the slot to quarterback.
Akin accounted for over 1200 all-purpose yards last year, and his athleticism will be put to use to replace graduated QB Bryce Baccarini.
The former starter is now at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, vying for the starting spot.
“Max is a tremendous athlete and was first team all-district at receiver last year,” Baccarini said.
The receiving corps will boast Stefan Cobb (6-2, 180), who had 600 receiving yards as a junior, and Eli Hicks (5-11, 175), who will fill a slot spot.
Hicks had a great spring and offseason, Baccarini said, and is capable of turning in a great run after the catch.
The Panthers had seven sophomores starting at one time or another on offense last year, which gives plenty of upside potential. “We can put up some numbers, and it’s not like we’re starting over, that’s for sure,” Baccarini said.
Defensively, Ridge may be as formidable as ever. Tyler Mitchell (6-3, 220) registered 14 sacks last year and is the big-play guy at end.
Add in another all-district selection, Alex Alvarado (6-2, 240) along with Alex Saidov (6-3, 220) at the tackles and three linebackers – Trevion Smith (all-district, 6-0, 200), Jonathan Garza (6-2, 220) and Francis Nndozie – and the going will be tough for any offense.
The secondary isn’t lacking, either, with corners Devin Smith (6-1, 160), Cole Crawford (5-11, 160) and safety Immanuel Sutton (6-0, 170), all ready to solidify their defense.
The Panthers will even return kicker Brandon Housden, who hit seven FGs last year.
Predictions, although high for Ridge, can be a fluky thing as Baccarini knows all too well.
“There are years we’re picked to finish next-to-last and we go three rounds deep in the playoffs, and other years we’re picked to be at the top and don’t do well at all,” he said.
The district will still prove important each week, especially with the rivalry games with the other Keller ISD teams.
“With what we have coming back and what it looks like on paper, you can throw it out the window,” Baccarini said of the rivalry games’ potential outcomes.
Still, the last two years, Fossil Ridge has managed wins over the other three KISD opponents.
But that’s in the past and Baccarini knows what’s ahead of you is the only thing that counts.
Ridge will open the season on Aug. 26 at Arlington Lamar.
