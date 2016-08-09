Senior expects seasoned Lady Indians to improve on 2015

Cameryn Zahradnik was a force for the Keller volleyball team in 2015.
An all-district selection the past three seasons, the six-foot senior outside hitter is a player that coach Jamie Siegel said contributes a lot to the team, particularly on the offensive side of things.
“Cameryn brings intensity, competitiveness and is an offensive threat, always,” Siegel said.
Keller wrapped up last season with a record of 21-19 on the regular season and 9-5 mark in district competition, and reached the area round of the postseason after defeating Granbury in bi-district.
Zahradnik said she was happy with the Lady Indians third-place finish, but said there were some circumstances that made the playoff berth even more impressive.
“Last season, I think we were a team that had potential,” Zahradnik said. “There were a lot of young players on the team that year that had never played at such a high and competitive level before, so it was a lot for them to adjust to.”
Zahradnik, 17, said she tries to bring “energy to the team,” more than anything else.
“Volleyball just isn’t fun when there’s no electricity on the court,” Zahradnik said.
The Keller senior is also a member of AVID, which is a class that helps organize and prepare students for college, and said she had a very busy offseason.
“All throughout June and the beginning of July I was playing club volleyball,” Zahradnik said. “We had practices every day that were an hour away, and then the national tournament at the end of June. After club was over, me along with the rest of my team were conditioning at the Keller football field with the football coaches for the remainder of the summer.”
In order to have a strong season in 2016, Zahradnik said it will take a strong serve/receive from she and her teammates.
“We need to have great ball control,” Zahradnik said. “We want to be the team that everybody gets mad at because we get every ball up. We want to be the team that no matter how hard they serve, they can’t ace us, because our serve/receive is impeccable.”
