Central to get early read in big tourney

The Keller Central volleyball team will jump into a field of 32 teams to get an early season glimpse of where it stands.
Central is in the growing tournament of stout competition at the Mansfield ISD Sunrise Rotary volleyball tournament this weekend.
The Lady Chargers were to kick off the season early in the week against North Crowley.
In the Mansfield ISD Tournament, Central was pooled with a host team, Mansfield Timberview, along with Kennedale and Arlington Sam Houston. Pool play is set for Thursday.
Other teams coming to compete include Arlington Martin, Fossil Ridge, Midland, El Paso Americas, Lubbock and Richland, to name a few.
The tournament is going on its fifth year and has rapidly been growing in overall talent and prestige.
“The MISD tournament is a good opening tournament with most of the Arlington, all the Mansfield and West Texas teams making it a nice, strong tournament where we get to see the kind of competition we’ll have in Region I,” Central head coach Terri Kelso said.
It will be a tough test for Central, a team that is returning just four players from last year’s varsity starters and athletes with considerable playing time.
Just three seniors and a junior are returning to the varsity roster for Kelso. Many of the others will be moving up from the JV squad. Among them is libero Jaycie Fuller.
Three players that saw time coming off the bench are Gretchen Zedik, Lauren Cox and Savanna Sherman. In addition, they saw a few starts during the season.
The priorities for Central, Kelso said, include making the playoffs and getting past at least the first round.
“Hopefully, we can keep our focus on that,” she said. “This group of girls has played together for a while from the freshmen and JV teams and they know each other. They have a great personality and they’re fun to coach.”
Kelso said this year’s team will have to parlay inexperience into chemistry on the court. The Mansfield tournament should give the first glimpse of how fast that can happen.
After taking the district runner-up spot last season, Central will now play in the new District 3-6A. The bi-district round of the playoffs will pit 3-6A against the Arlington area schools.
There are still plenty of stalwart teams, replacing Denton Guyer and Byron Nelson with Weatherford and Abilene.
Kelso expects all the Keller ISD teams to be tough again and she tags Abilene as an unknown. Weatherford, she said, will be improved.
After the trip to Mansfield, Central will also compete at tournaments in Granbury and San Marcos before the district schedule begins.
“These same girls have had all the offseason together,” Kelso said. “It’s just a matter of figuring out where they need to be right now. We’ll see what works for us. Sometimes those kids (that haven’t played on varsity) have a whole lot to prove.”
