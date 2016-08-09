Keller district parents gain strategies to reduce bullying

Teachers, parents and community members came together last week to develop strategies to fight bullying.
About 240 people attended the Keller School District Bullying Prevention Summit, held in two identical sessions Aug. 2 at the KISD Education Center. The event was sponsored by KISDROCK (Reaching Out with Character and Kindness), the Keller district’s anti-bullying program.
“Bullying is not a school problem, it’s a cultural problem,” said Paul Coughlin, keynote speaker and author of “Raising Bully-proof Kids.”
Coughlin said courage is the missing ingredient in the reduction of bullying. Parents should teach their children to be courageous, along with being kind. If kids stand up for others against bullies, most problems are quickly resolved.
“The No. 1 thing you can do to diminish bullying is positive peer intervention,” he said.
After the keynote address, participants could attend three of six break-out sessions on topics ranging from cyber-bullying and how Keller district officials respond to bullying incidents to dealing with bullying and the resulting trauma in school and at home.
Parent Ann Lin said she appreciated the information on helping her child to stand up for himself and his friends.
Jennifer Cowen, counselor at the new Sunset Valley Elementary School, said she would use some of the strategies to inspire students to take action.
Jenny McNew, mom of two Keller district students ages 11 and 9, said she took lots of notes and had plans to sit down with her kids to discuss a proactive approach to stop the bullying they see around them.
For more information on the district’s anti-bullying program, go to www.kellerisd.net and look for the link “Anti-Bullying/Anti-Harassment.” For more on Coughlin and his non-profit organization that promotes freedom from bullying, visit theprotectors.org.
