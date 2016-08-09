Trophy Club resident diagnosed with human West Nile virus case

A Trophy Club resident has been diagnosed with the third human case of West Nile virus in Denton County for 2016, the Denton County Health Department reported Aug. 1.
Meanwhile, Dallas County reported its first death in 2016 from West Nile. The victim lived in the 75006 zip code in Carrollton, was in the 60s, and was previously diagnosed with West Nile neuroinvasive disease, according to a news release from Dallas County Health and Human Services.
The Trophy Club resident was also diagnosed with West Nile neuroinvasive disease.
Trophy Club alerted residents to the issue on its Facebook page and on the town’s website.
Denton County Health Department Chief Epidemiologist Juan Rodriguez said that residents can play a large role in reducing their risk.
“It is important for residents to drain standing water around their homes, take precautions to prevent mosquito bites while outdoors, dress appropriately and use DEET or other EPA-approved repellents,” he said in a statement released to Trophy Club.
Three Tarrant County residents have tested positive for West Nile. All have been confirmed to have the more serious neuroinvasive form of the virus.
On July 13, Tarrant County reported the season’s first human case of the virus. The Bedford patient was diagnosed with West Nile neuroinvasive disease, Tarrant County Public Health said.
Ground spraying has been taking place across North Texas, and the number of mosquitoes carrying West Nile is at a high level. Through July 29, Tarrrant County had tested 2,770 mosquito samples with 238 coming back positive.
This year, mosquitoes have been trapped in several Northeast Tarrant County cities that tested positive for West Nile virus, including Colleyville, Grapevine, Keller and Southlake. None reported human cases.
Recent cases include:
Colleyville
In late July, Tarrant County Public Health notified Colleyville that three of the mosquito samples the city submitted tested positive for the West Nile virus. The samples were taken in the vicinity of 1600 Hall Johnson Road, 4300 Bedford Road, and 4100 Windermere Court.
City staff treated these sites with larvicide. This was the third positive test at the Hall Johnson Road location. According to the city's mosquito management protocol, when a sample site tests positive three times it triggers spraying at all current and future sites with a positive West Nile virus sample.
Localized, targeted fogging at all three locations used all-terrain vehicles and backpacks in the open spaces and surrounding areas. Residents in proximity to the spraying areas received a door hanger notification prior to the start of fogging. Residents within a half-mile radius of a positive sample site were notified by CodeRED.
On Aug. 5, the city relayed news that the agency had notified the city of a positive test result for West Nile Virus from a submitted mosquito sample in the vicinity of 200 McDonwell School Road.
City staff treated the test site with larvicide and will continue treatment and testing.
Grapevine
On Aug. 4, the city of Grapevine announced it had received official confirmation that four mosquito samples in Grapevine have tested positive for the West Nile virus. A positive mosquito sample was detected in the 300 block of Dallas Road, in the 2700 block of Whitby Lane, the 2600 block of Briarwood Drive and the 1500 block of N. Dooley Road.
Mosquito control ground spraying took place within a half mile radius of the 2600 block of Briarwood Drive and the 1500 block of N. Dooley Road on Aug. 4 The 2700 block of Whitby Lane and the 300 block of Dallas Road were sprayed within a half mile radius on three consecutive nights (due to repeat positive samples), beginning Aug. 4.
While the insecticide is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for treatment, residents should take the following precautions during spraying: residents in the above area should avoid contact with the spray by staying indoors; keep windows and doors closed during spraying; persons inside a vehicle while trucks are actively spraying should remain in their vehicles with the windows up and the air conditioner on until the trucks pass and the spray is no longer visible; persons out during the scheduled spraying time should be alert for trucks and should not follow them; cover ornamental ponds and birdbaths; bring your pets inside for the night; bring in pet dishes or cover them.
Keller
In late July, mosquitoes trapped and tested within the Keller city limits tested positive for West Nile virus.
A city of Keller news release, sent July 21, says the city’s second and third positive tests this year came from traps in the 1700 block of Ottinger Road and the 8700 block of Davis Boulevard.
A contractor sprayed the areas with insecticides.
Southlake
On July 27, Southlake announced the city’s third positive test in the 1300 block of Shady Oaks Drive. Spraying took place on July 28-30.
The city news bulletin noted “an increase in the number of mosquitoes and West Nile virus” in the region.
Marty Sabota: 817-390-7367, @martysabota
Steps residents can take to reduce risk of getting West Nile virus:
▪ Drain standing water around their homes to reduce mosquito breeding grounds. Consider use of BTI briquettes (or mosquito dunks) in water that cannot be drained, such as small ponds and drinking troughs.
▪ Be aware of mosquitoes during times that they are active, Dawn, Daytime, Dusk and evening hours.
▪ Apply an insect repellent that contains DEET (N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide) to exposed skin and to clothing when outdoors. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends Picaridin (KBR 3023).
▪ Dress in pants and long sleeves when outside and/or wear permethrin-treated clothing.
Source: Denton County Health Department
Comments