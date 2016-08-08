Previewing the biggest football games of 2016

No matter the level, every football season is highlighted with signature games. Really, it doesn’t matter if it’s Week 1 or Week 11.
As practices began Monday, August always brings out the preview stories that earns everybody’s attention. So we’re using this week’s edition to preview the noteworthy contests that could define the story to the 2016 high school football season in Northeast Tarrant County.
Aug. 25 – Denton Braswell at Northwest V.R. Eaton, NISD Stadium, Justin – This season-opening Thursday is highlighted by the inaugural game in Eaton’s history. It’s also Braswell’s first game. Imagine the unbridled excitement for the Eaton community. Everything becomes reality with that first tackle.
Sept. 2 – Arlington Martin at Carroll, Dragon Stadium, Southlake – A matchup of DFW powers. Under Bob Wager, the Warriors have emerged as the dominant Arlington ISD program and are usually good to advance three rounds deep in the playoffs. The Dragons should have learned a lot about themselves following their season opener against Tulsa (Okla.) Union.
Sept. 9 – Euless Trinity at Colleyville Heritage, Mustang-Panther Stadium, Grapevine – Colleyville Heritage may have dropped from Class 6A to 5A. But the Panthers aren’t acting like a 5A school. This is going to be a test to see where the Panthers are in terms of their physical brand of ball. Of course, the Trojans are one of the best in Texas at flexing their muscle.
Sept. 23 – Northwest Eaton at Justin Northwest, NISD Stadium, Justin – This is the District 6-5A opener for both teams and the first meeting between the NISD’s oldest school (Northwest) and the district’s newest school (Eaton). Bragging rights take on a new personality. The baby brother wants to show the big brother something.
Sept. 30 – Euless Trinity at Carroll, Dragon Stadium, Southlake – The UIL really did everyone in this area a favor by grouping these teams in the same district. The first two meetings have been epic. Carroll won in 2014 by four points (10-6). Trinity won in 2015 by two (37-35). This could be the pseudo-District 5-6A championship.
Sept. 30 – Keller Fossil Ridge at Abilene, Shotwell Stadium, Abilene – This could be your battle for the District 3-6A championship, because both the Panthers and Eagles are deemed the top two teams. Fossil Ridge is breaking in a new quarterback but has nine defensive starters returning. The Eagles are potent with an exceptional running back in Abrom Smith.
Oct. 13 – Keller Central at Keller, Keller ISD Athletic Complex, Keller – We’re in the middle of the season. This is one of those games that could prove pivotal toward one of these teams making and missing the postseason. If you assume Fossil Ridge and Abilene are playoff locks, that means you have these two teams needing this one to have an advantage for tiebreakers. Keller is the home team.
Oct. 21 – Colleyville Heritage at Grapevine Mustang-Panther Stadium, Grapevine – These teams always play each other. But after a two-year non-district setup, they now share the same 5A district (8-5A) and meet with playoff and district championship implications at stake. Plus, Grapevine, the home team, hasn’t won this game since 2009.
Oct. 28 – Aledo at Justin Northwest, NISD Stadium, Justin – The Bearcats began 2016 with a 61-game district winning streak – the longest going in Texas – and probably are going to add to it. If the season unfolds for the Texans like they hope, this could be a pretty telling matchup. Northwest should be in the playoff hunt in 6-5A.
Nov. 3 – Abilene at Keller Timber Creek, Keller ISD Athletic Complex, Keller – Depending on how the Falcons defense matures, this game could mean a lot if this team has playoff aspirations. Timber Creek has the offense. If there are ramifications, then that means this program has surpassed expectations.
Nov. 4 – Keller at Keller Fossil Ridge, Keller ISD Athletic Complex, Keller – This is where this game should be played every season – right at the end. You can be assured that some kind of playoff storyline will be involved. The Indians and Panthers usually play tight games. The Panthers have won the last two by one score.
Don’t forget, the scrimmages are next week. Then it all starts to count.
