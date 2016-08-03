Bobcats WR out to win, convince college scouts

Recruiting is weird.
Northwest Byron Nelson senior wide receiver Pascal Mondombo would seem to have everything that a Division I football program would crave.
He has the size (6-1, 188). He has a solid 40-yard dash laser time (4.58 or 4.6). His vertical stands out probably more than most at 40 inches. Mondombo has also said that he’s academically qualified. His strength isn’t a problem, with a bench of 245, a squat of 400 and power clean of 265.
While they help, stats also really don’t tell the story about why a player is or isn’t recruited. Mondombo was third on the Bobcats in 2015 in receiving yards (508). However, he was first in touchdown receptions (nine) and yards per catch (18.1).
Mondombo attended college camps in DeSoto and Shreveport, La. There has been what you would call cautious interest from Louisiana-Monroe, Houston, Tulane, Texas Tech and Illinois.
So why doesn’t he have an offer yet?
“It’s a little confusing for sure,” Mondombo said. “I’m not really getting, ‘We like you but …’ from them. Sometimes, I feel like I’m pigeonholed. Maybe teams want to see more this year. I don’t know.”
Well, if any school wants to see how Mondombo can fit, both those coaches and him are going to find out pretty quickly this fall. Under first-year head coach Travis Pride, the Bobcats are moving into a new way of doing business.
Not much should change from the spread offensive approach that former coach Brian Polk offered to what Pride will feature. The major difference is at quarterback, where the Bobcats will be breaking in Eli Rusche.
“There’s not going to be too big of a change,” Mondombo said. “The only thing that could be different is the way we call plays. But the tempo is the same. We’re going to have a pretty strong set of receivers. And I’m bigger.”
The Bobcats are considered a second tier team in 5-6A. But they feature a pretty stable receiving corps between Mondombo, Tyler Milliken and D.J. Robinson. Each offers something different. If Nelson can solve some concerns on both the offensive and defensive lines and if Rusche can handle the offense, then Nelson’s postseason hopes improve.
“I’m catching 100 balls a day and I’ve really been working on my release off the line so I can get open quicker,” he said. “I know the QB doesn’t have a lot of time. We have to play with a chip on our shoulder. We know there are a lot of good teams in the district. But we can play, too.”
If Mondombo’s Division I interest at wide receiver remains in its current state, then perhaps his future could be in the secondary. He is expected to see time at cornerback. In fact, he said Houston coaches asked him about that.
He would have the size to play that position. Programs are now searching for taller cornerbacks. It’s not unprecedented for wide receivers to switch sides of the field in college.
“I wouldn’t have any problem doing it,” Mondombo said. “I want to be fearless and set the example.”
Comments