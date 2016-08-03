Northwest senior runner excelling with GRIT

Running for miles in the long dog days of summer never sounds like fun, but Northwest’s Lindsay Klasek relishes the challenge and promise.
It’s the hundreds of miles Klasek is churning out this summer which will help her rid the bad taste in her mouth from last year’s district cross country meet.
The senior-to-be is focused, too, and expects the hard work to get her and her teammates to the state meet this year.
The Northwest captain recounted the disappointing district meet last year with regurgitation in mind. Quite literally, Klasek said she vomited before the race and “just didn’t have my head in the game. We didn’t stay healthy and just were not good that day,” she said.
Now, though, with the final season of her high school career approaching, Klasek is making the most of her last go ‘round as a Texans runner.
“I’m ready to start a new page and looking past the bad things, and we’re going forward,” Klasek said.
Some of the ability to move forward is under the control of Northwest’s new head cross country coach, Josh Allen.
Allen comes to Northwest from Prosper, where he coached for five years and another three years prior to that as an assistant at Lovejoy.
“Lindsay has really worked hard this summer and is really focused,” Allen said.
Much of her focus and motivation is down to two factors.
“Coach Allen is trying to stay up with the team and getting us to look forward to state,” Klasek said. “He’s helped us with ‘GRIT’ and I’ve grown so much. I’m able to go with a changed mindset.”
GRIT, Klasek explained, is Allen’s mantra and acronym for being able to push through and improve: Growth of mindset; Risk/failure; Invest daily; Test often.
“Before we run, he lectures us on how to focus and run on GRIT,” Klasek said.
The other motivator for Klasek is fellow captain Emma Frandsen, the only Northwest runner to qualify for regionals last year.
“She’s my big-girl model,” Klasek said proudly.
Klasek, Frandsen and other Texans runners get together almost every day of the week to turn in a “modest’ six miles or 10 on the weekends.
Their goal is to get to state – as a team – have a successful season with personal bests and make great memories along the way.
For Klasek, she’s in no hurry for the season to get here. Not that she’s not excited, but she realizes it’s her senior year and wants to embrace the experiences.
She also hopes to find a college where she can continue to run cross country or the 800m and mile in track season.
Klasek is also not anxious because she enjoys the process.
“No, I’m not anxious,” she said. “I love the training season, so I’m taking it day-by-day. I’m not in a hurry.”
Until then, when Klasek and the others have a bad training day, they’re reminded about GRIT.
“This is GRIT,” Klasek said. “It reminds you this is what it takes and it’s the foundation for the team.”
