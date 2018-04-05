What should Keller do next in Old Town? City asks public to weigh in

The unique shops, restaurants, artwork and relaxing atmosphere in Old Town are attracting lots of visitors and residents alike.
Last year, Keller completed $4.25 million of improvements of Old Town west of Main Street (U.S. 377) and south of Keller Parkway or Farm Road 1709. The first phase of the improvements added a pedestrian promenade so that people don’t have to walk along the highway when going to the eclectic shops and restaurants.
The improvements included switching to closed trash receptacles, improved lighting, and adding bike racks and benches where people can relax while enjoying the atmosphere.
“We are very encouraged by what we’ve seen since the improvements were completed a year ago,” said Sarah Hensley, management assistant for the city.
Now Keller is gearing up to work on phase 2 of Old Town, east of Main Street and south of Keller Parkway, Hensley said. As part of the process, the city wants to hear from the public on what they want to see in the next phase.
The city is asking anybody who spends regular time in Keller to fill out a survey at bit.ly/2pZ1cYe. The deadline to complete it is April 20, Hensley said.
The survey asks for thoughts on everything from parking and lighting preferences to economic development issues.
The city’s ideas for improvements in phase 2 are similar to those from the first phase, including improved streets and drainage, sidewalks, lighting and public parkland on Bates Street.
In December the City Council approved a $149,560 contract with the design firm Kimley-Horn to attend public meetings and other events to gather input.
Hensley said Kimley-Horn will be at the Crawfish Crawl on April 14. The city and Kimley-Horn are also planning town hall meetings for the summer and fall, but dates haven’t been announced yet.
There is also a website (at bit.ly/2uCHuX0) for keeping up with the latest information on the project.
Elizabeth Campbell: 817-390-7696, @fwstliz
