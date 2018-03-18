Is a roundabout in the works at a busy Keller intersection?

If you live in Keller or like to spend time at the city’s many dining establishments and shops, you may want to weigh in on a proposed roundabout at Johnson and Keller Smithfield roads.
The city is holding a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 22, at Keller Town Hall, 1100 Bear Creek Parkway, to get input from the public on plans to improve the intersection.
Representatives from Dunaway Associates, the design firm hired to handle the project, will discuss the findings of a study done on the intersection, and residents can provide input on the various options to control traffic there.
The city is also encouraging attendees to bring their ideas for public art, lighting, landscaping and sidewalks.
City spokeswoman Rachel Reynolds said although the intersection is in a residential area, Johnson Road is becoming an important east-west connector and Keller Smithfield is becoming a key north-south route. The intersection is close to Keller High school, the stadium for the Keller school district and the city’s senior center.
Also, a dedicated right-turn lane from Keller Smithfield onto Johnson Road can leave drivers unsure of what to do, she said.
“This is why this intersection has become a priority to get people through there in a safe manner. There are a lot of younger and older drivers going through that intersection,” Reynolds said.
Currently, stop signs serve as traffic control at the intersection. Plans for a roundabout were included in an $8.2 million transportation bond package that was defeated by one vote in 2013.
But upgrades to the intersection remain a part of the city’s thoroughfare improvement plan, and the City Council approved spending $925,000 this fiscal year to fund the project. Construction could start in October and completed next May.
Building roundabouts to help control traffic is increasingly done in cities including Arlington and Fort Worth. Officials say that roundabouts can draw criticism before they are built, but that complaints usually fall off after drivers see how they work.
This report includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.
Elizabeth Campbell: 817-390-7696, @fwstliz
