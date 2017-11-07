Fort Worth teen aims for stardom after ‘The Voice’

Jeremiah Miller, the 2017 Timber Creek High School grad known for singing the national anthem at his wrestling meets, said Monday night he was grateful for his journey on “The Voice” after the episode aired with him getting eliminated from the competition in the “Knockout Round.”
“It was just an awesome experience,” Miller said. “Since I was a kid, I’ve wanted to be on the show.”
Out of thousands of singers who auditioned, Miller was one of 48 selected to participate in the contest. Divided into teams of 12 among four celebrity judges, the number of participants drops as they progress through the rounds.
After Jennifer Hudson and Adam Levine turned their chairs for his performance in the blind auditions, Miller selected Hudson as his coach. He won in the “Battle Round,” where teammates sing a duet, with one of them getting eliminated.
On Monday night, the episode aired with Miller, 18, going up against teammate Noah Mac, 17. Miller sang Justin Bieber’s hit, “Sorry,” while Mac sang “Hold Back the River” by James Bay.
After the two young men sang, Hudson said, “I think you both have great potential to be stars.”
She said it was a tough decision but went with Mac because of his original interpretation of the song.
After the show aired, Miller said he appreciated all that he got out of “The Voice” experience.
He’s now dating Kiersten Dawson, a 20-year-old singer from Ohio whom he met during the audition process. The two performed together at the watch party for the airing of his blind audition Oct. 10 at Trinity Springs Middle School.
“I made amazing friends, met the girl of my dreams and God took me as far as I needed to go,” he said.
Now he plans to keep working hard to use the exposure from the show as a springboard to greater things. This past week, he performed at Bronson Rock in Keller and at Pickles BBQ in Watauga. Miller also started his own YouTube channel and posted a cover Monday night of Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.”
“This show isn’t going to give me success just from the show,” Miller said. “I have to keep working at it and make the most of the opportunity.”
Sandra J. Engelland: 817-390-7323, @SandraEngelland
Comments