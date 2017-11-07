Jeremiah Miller played a short set for those gathered, accompanied by friend John Michael Howell. Miller, a 2017 grad of Timber Creek High School, was on "The Voice" Oct. 10 in the blind auditions. A group at his old middle school, Trinity Springs Middle School, hosted a watch party, followed by a short concert by Miller.
Jeremiah Miller played a short set for those gathered, accompanied by friend John Michael Howell. Miller, a 2017 grad of Timber Creek High School, was on "The Voice" Oct. 10 in the blind auditions. A group at his old middle school, Trinity Springs Middle School, hosted a watch party, followed by a short concert by Miller. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Jeremiah Miller played a short set for those gathered, accompanied by friend John Michael Howell. Miller, a 2017 grad of Timber Creek High School, was on "The Voice" Oct. 10 in the blind auditions. A group at his old middle school, Trinity Springs Middle School, hosted a watch party, followed by a short concert by Miller. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

Keller Citizen

Fort Worth teen aims for stardom after ‘The Voice’

By Sandra Engelland

sengelland@star-telegram.com

November 07, 2017 4:16 PM

Jeremiah Miller, the 2017 Timber Creek High School grad known for singing the national anthem at his wrestling meets, said Monday night he was grateful for his journey on “The Voice” after the episode aired with him getting eliminated from the competition in the “Knockout Round.”

“It was just an awesome experience,” Miller said. “Since I was a kid, I’ve wanted to be on the show.”

Out of thousands of singers who auditioned, Miller was one of 48 selected to participate in the contest. Divided into teams of 12 among four celebrity judges, the number of participants drops as they progress through the rounds.

After Jennifer Hudson and Adam Levine turned their chairs for his performance in the blind auditions, Miller selected Hudson as his coach. He won in the “Battle Round,” where teammates sing a duet, with one of them getting eliminated.

On Monday night, the episode aired with Miller, 18, going up against teammate Noah Mac, 17. Miller sang Justin Bieber’s hit, “Sorry,” while Mac sang “Hold Back the River” by James Bay.

After the two young men sang, Hudson said, “I think you both have great potential to be stars.”

She said it was a tough decision but went with Mac because of his original interpretation of the song.

After the show aired, Miller said he appreciated all that he got out of “The Voice” experience.

He’s now dating Kiersten Dawson, a 20-year-old singer from Ohio whom he met during the audition process. The two performed together at the watch party for the airing of his blind audition Oct. 10 at Trinity Springs Middle School.

“I made amazing friends, met the girl of my dreams and God took me as far as I needed to go,” he said.

Now he plans to keep working hard to use the exposure from the show as a springboard to greater things. This past week, he performed at Bronson Rock in Keller and at Pickles BBQ in Watauga. Miller also started his own YouTube channel and posted a cover Monday night of Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.”

“This show isn’t going to give me success just from the show,” Miller said. “I have to keep working at it and make the most of the opportunity.”

More Videos

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Pause
Top basketball recruit signs with Oklahoma State 1:21

Top basketball recruit signs with Oklahoma State

Safety on the Trinity Trails 0:57

Safety on the Trinity Trails

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 28-17 win over the Chiefs 0:46

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 28-17 win over the Chiefs

High schools where football isn't king 1:52

High schools where football isn't king

Dak Prescott does it all. Meet Highland Park's new Cowboy coach 1:01

Dak Prescott does it all. Meet Highland Park's new Cowboy coach

Watch video of a Texas man accused of exposing himself to a girl getting arrested 1:55

Watch video of a Texas man accused of exposing himself to a girl getting arrested

How to search for sex offenders on your trick-or-treat route (or any other time) 1:04

How to search for sex offenders on your trick-or-treat route (or any other time)

TCU leftovers feed the homeless 1:19

TCU leftovers feed the homeless

Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds 1:05

Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds

  • Hometown fans see Timber Creek grad get his shot at the big time

    A "watch party" for Jeremiah Miller brought fans of "The Voice" out to Trinity Springs Middle School to watch the aspiring singer in his blind audition on the NBC talent show.

Hometown fans see Timber Creek grad get his shot at the big time

A "watch party" for Jeremiah Miller brought fans of "The Voice" out to Trinity Springs Middle School to watch the aspiring singer in his blind audition on the NBC talent show.

Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

Sandra J. Engelland: 817-390-7323, @SandraEngelland

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Pause
Top basketball recruit signs with Oklahoma State 1:21

Top basketball recruit signs with Oklahoma State

Safety on the Trinity Trails 0:57

Safety on the Trinity Trails

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 28-17 win over the Chiefs 0:46

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 28-17 win over the Chiefs

High schools where football isn't king 1:52

High schools where football isn't king

Dak Prescott does it all. Meet Highland Park's new Cowboy coach 1:01

Dak Prescott does it all. Meet Highland Park's new Cowboy coach

Watch video of a Texas man accused of exposing himself to a girl getting arrested 1:55

Watch video of a Texas man accused of exposing himself to a girl getting arrested

How to search for sex offenders on your trick-or-treat route (or any other time) 1:04

How to search for sex offenders on your trick-or-treat route (or any other time)

TCU leftovers feed the homeless 1:19

TCU leftovers feed the homeless

Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds 1:05

Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds

  • King George III sings history lesson in Keller

    U.S. history teacher Brian Ketcham uses a song from the Grammy-winning Broadway musical "Hamilton" to appeal to his middle school students.

King George III sings history lesson in Keller

View More Video