A Keller lab chemist got rid of his dad bod, then landed a spot on prime-time TV

A local lab chemist got rid of his dad bod, then got a spot on primetime TV Four years ago Miles Keller, 38, of Keller, Texas, weighed 180 pounds, but not in the most attractive way, as he put it. After adopting a healthy lifestyle and fitness regimen that helped him shed 40 pounds, he has landed himself a spot on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge. The hit TV show on the CMT network. Four years ago Miles Keller, 38, of Keller, Texas, weighed 180 pounds, but not in the most attractive way, as he put it. After adopting a healthy lifestyle and fitness regimen that helped him shed 40 pounds, he has landed himself a spot on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge. The hit TV show on the CMT network. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com

