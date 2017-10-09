A Keller lab chemist got rid of his dad bod, then landed a spot on prime-time TV

Four years ago, Miles Keller of Keller was your typical dad with a day job at Alcon Laboratories.
At the time, Keller — who stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall — weighed 180 pounds. It wasn’t, he said, the most attractive physique.
Then he adopted a healthier lifestyle, including an extreme fitness regimen. The results speak for themselves.
“I weigh about 140 pounds and now I’m very lean and this is muscle,” said Keller. “Before that was all fat.”
Now he’s set to appear Tuesday night in an episode of “Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge.” This is the fifth season of the hit CMT show.
Keller — a program manager and lab chemist for Alcon — is a fan. “I’ve watched every single season,” he said.
The show lets world-renowned athletes and everyday heroes face off against each other — and the desert heat — in a series of intense challenges with only one advancing to the dreaded “Skullbuster,” personally designed by Austin. The winner, or maybe survivor is a better word, walks away with $10,000 in cash.
Keller can climb a wall, then run a quarter mile with a nearly 30-pound sack of rocks draped over his shoulders. Landing a spot on the show was much easier: It simply took a few clicks of submitting an application on Facebook while he sat behind his desk at work.
“I pay money to run obstacle courses,” said Keller. “I genuinely love doing it, and if you guys are going to let me do it for free, I’m going to put in an application.”
To get ready, Keller added wrestling to his already intense six-day-a-week workout program at DFW Adventure Park.
“I realized I haven’t been in a physical altercation with another man since high school,” said Keller.
To advance to the Skullbuster, contestants must wrestle through mud with each other in an attempt to be the first to ring a bell high above the mud pit. So he reached out to a high school wrestling coach.
“Fortunately I worked with a guy who was ranked third in the state when he was in high school,” said Keller.
While he couldn’t give much information on how Tuesday night’s episode will play out, he plans to keep running and training. His dedication has already transformed him from him an average guy with a dad bod to running through an obstacle course designed by Austin against some of the world’s toughest athletes.
“It’s very cliche to say you can do anything you want, but you really can,” said Keller. “It’s just a matter of a lot of hard work.”
Prescotte Stokes III: 817-390-7028, @prescottestokes
