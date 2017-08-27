Opponents have rarely seen this Northwest power back, but he’s ready to run them over

The most noise Justin Northwest’s DeMareus Hosey may make is the sound of his pads bowling over defenders.
The junior will be the new power back for the Texans this season after getting just four carries last year.
The soft-spoken and polite Hosey has waited for his turn at Northwest after moving to the area from Houston, where he attended Klein Forest. Hosey was on-hand for spring workouts in his freshman year at Northwest after arriving from Houston.
“He’s been patient and has worked extremely hard,” said Northwest head coach Bill Poe. “He’s a humble kid and very quiet.”
Hosey will be counted on to carry much of the load for the Northwest offense, even with a skilled quarterback in Prince Mavula.
Opponents will be hard-pressed to find film on the 6-0, 190-pound back. He was primarily a JV player last year. His four carries on varsity were all against Azle last year. He amassed 42 total yards — and a score.
Where they can likely find him, though, is running behind the 6-7, 335-pound tackle Darrell Simpson, an Oklahoma commit.
“I feel I’m a power back that will punish and hit you head-on,” Hosey said.
But Poe noted Hosey is a power back with 4.5 breakaway speed.
Hosey said he has his sights set on improving his cuts and jukes, so cuts to the outside will be a part of his arsenal. He’ll likely be used in the passing game as well, putting him in open space to use his speed and strength.
With not much change to the offense from last year, Hosey said the unit is already getting in synch and should be able to pick up where they left off last season.
He may need all the plays he can get to achieve the goals he’s set for himself.
“I want to average 200 yards and two touchdowns per game,” he said.
But the move to varsity full time isn’t daunting for the otherwise soft-spoken Hosey.
“I’m ready for the countdown to Alvarado (the Sept. 1 season-opener). I don’t think I’ll have jitters as much, because I’ve been in the atmosphere and I got a taste of it last year.”
Hosey said the Texans will be ready for another strong run like last year’s area-round playoff appearance.
“I think the turning point in the season will be like last year,” he said. “It will come down to the Aledo game for the district championship and then the playoffs.”
