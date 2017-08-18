The new starting quarterback for Keller Central is going back to his roots

After playing where he was needed last season for the Keller Central football team, Grant Meek has inherited the position under center this year.
Meek, a senior who began his football career at quarterback in his freshman year and served as the back-up quarterback in subsequent seasons, also started as an H-back receiver last year.
With the graduation of Reece Robertson, the Chargers are looking to Meek to continue the potent attack they’ve been known for.
With Meek’s experience at QB, it was the obvious assumption that Central would put him back in the spot where he could compete for the starting role.
Meek said he understood he wasn’t entitled to anything and fought for the spot in spring practices.
At 6-5, 210, Meek has the advantage of seeing over his tall offensive front and has the size and elusiveness to get out of the pocket, too.
“It feels natural and brings back memories,” Meek said of returning to a full-time role as the signal-caller. “As much as anything, though, I like the leadership component of it. Having been at H-back, it’s easier for me to help direct the guys where to go and what to do, and leading from the quarterback spot is what you do.”
All the work Meek did the last two seasons will aid the transition. He double-dipped in workouts and in the film room.
“I did all the work with the QBs, always watching film and practicing to get reps at quarterback, too, last year,” he said.
ChargerPride! pic.twitter.com/UW1DRyc3Eh— CHS Charger Football (@CHSChargerFB) August 13, 2017
He said the Chargers offense is designed to throw the ball first but the running game should be good as well, and with a strong offensive line, the blocking should be there.
Many of the Chargers receivers are returning this year and the familiarity definitely helps out as the offense begins to come together.
As a receiver, Meek pulled in four TD passes last year while garnering second team all-district honors.
Now, the practice time will be spent focused on his original position and a new supporting cast.
“We’ll definitely learn from practices, but the scrimmage will tell me more about how the games will go,” he said. “The speed will be key to learn and it will give a good perspective for how the Thursday and Friday nights will be.”
The early going will still be pivotal as the new starter will have to get the unit in sync, but Meek said the leadership component is where he feels he can make a big difference.
The challenge, Meek said, is the ability to get all 11 players working as a team.
“Then anything can happen out of that,” he said.
If all that comes together, the attainment of several goals can be reached, Meek said.
“Coach (Bart) Helsley keeps talking about us being district champs and city champs,” Meek said. “We want to break out and win a playoff game for the first time at Central, and it can all happen if the team comes together.
“We have to prove something as a team to other schools and ourselves,” Meek continued. “We’ve been working at it for a while and we want something to hold up over our head and say, ‘This is what we’ve got.’”
Comments