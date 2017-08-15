‘La La Land’ comes to Keller, sort of

Keller schools kicked off convocation Aug. 11 at Northwood Church with their own “La La Land” twist.
Based on the hit movie’s opening, “Another Day of Sun,” the Keller schools’ version is “Another Year’s Begun.” Instead of starting in a traffic jam, it begins in the school drop-off line before progressing to the hallways of different campuses.
“After the success of ‘La La Land,’ we wanted to do our own take on it for convocation,” said Bryce Neiman, communications coordinator.
Danielle Grimes, assistant principal at Eagle Ridge Elementary School, wrote the lyrics and is featured at the beginning and the end of the video, along with principals, students, school mascots and past teachers of the year from ten of Keller’s 40 campuses.
Grimes, a show choir veteran who majored in vocal performance at Texas Tech University before switching to education, loved the opportunity to flex her writing and singing skills.
Matt Hill, the district’s director of media production, asked Grimes to rewrite the lyrics to fit a “Back-to-School” theme. She had helped create a convocation video a few years ago.
“I love being in a district that lets me take on these creative endeavors,” Grimes said.
She asked teachers, parents and students to meet at Eagle Ridge Elementary after school let out to film the opening sequence. Her daughter Ella, an incoming first-grader at the school, appears with her, too.
The rest of the video was recorded at the end of the last school year.
“It required lots of coordination,” Neiman said. “We planned ahead and shot it at the end of May last year.”
Neiman said that Hill and his team produced several videos for convocation, which will be released throughout this week.
