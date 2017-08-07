What’s happening: Artists, apps and reading

Westlake to attract emerging artists
Emerging artists could catch their big break in Westlake as the town’s new art advisory committee begins seeking art for public spaces. The "Dream-Team" includes curators from Amon Carter Museum in Fort Worth, the Grace Museum in Abilene and the Albrecht-Kember Museum in Kansas City.
Westlake and the art advisory committee have taken an unorthodox approach by having art competitions to give lesser known artists a chance to get noticed. The nine-person committee is well-respected in the art world and are offering their services for free to Westlake.
"From my perspective, as both a resident and Mayor of Westlake, I am humbled by the gifts of time and talent that the members of the arts community are making on our behalf," Wheat said in a statement.
The curators will judge the art and select finalists for the Town Council to consider.
Trophy Club Fire Dept app to help patient outcome
Trophy Club firefighters could use an app to notify cardiologists at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Grapevine that a patient has had a heart attack. The Trophy Club Fire Department announced a new partnership with the hospital to send patient information, including electrocardiograms, through a secure app system. This gives specialists at the hospital precious seconds to prepare for patients before they get there, allows for better intervention and treatment when they arrive and increases patient outcomes.
Haslet plans Summer Reading Grand Finale
For those avid summer readers, Aug. 12 is the last day to turn in their reading logs and have some fun at the Haslet Library's Summer Reading Club’s Grand Finale. On hand at the Haslet Community Center will be the science stations from the Perot Museum and the TECH truck. A variety of other activities are planned for attendees including games, refreshments at the library and a bounce slide at John Gammil Park, 101 Gammill St. For more details call 817-439-4278.
