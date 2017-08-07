Police report: Parole officer got illegal pills from parolee, police say

A Denton parole officer was arrested this week after investigators caught him receiving hydrocodone pills from a parolee outside of his office, police said Wednesday.
Michael Lee Bush, 52, faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance, according to a police news release. Hydrocodone is a highly addictive prescription drug.
Bush, who works at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice parole office in Denton, was arrested Tuesday.
Investigators had learned that Bush was receiving hydrocodone pills from a parolee and that he had “requested an unscheduled meeting” with the parolee to receive more, the news release said.
On Tuesday, Bush and the parolee met in the parking lot of the parole office, where investigators watched Bush receive the pills, police said.
Bush was being held at the Denton City Jail on Wednesday.
Keller
S. Main St., 1700 block: Driving while intoxicated. July 27.
Bear Creek Pkwy., 1600 block: Burglary of a building. Between July 27 and 28.
Rufe Snow Dr., 2000 block: Criminal trespass/Theft of property (under $100 with previous conviction). July 28.
Marsha St., 400 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than five items). July 28.
Pin Oak Tr., 500 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than five items). July 28.
Keller Pkwy., 100 block: Driving while intoxicated with blood alcohol content above 0.15. July 28.
Denton Hwy., 8400 block: Driving while intoxicated. July 29.
Summertree Dr., 500 block: Theft of property ($100-$750). Between July 29 and 30.
Keller Pkwy., 600 block: Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 (less than 1G). Aug. 1.
Roanoke
Cannon Pkwy., 1500 block: Stolen vehicle. July 24.
E. Texas 114, 100 block: Soliciting without a permit. July 25.
Cannon Pkwy., 1500 block: Assault. July 25.
Aylesbury Ct., 400 block: Theft. July 29.
Newcastle St., 1200 block: Driving while intoxicated. July 29.
Al Slaughter Pkwy., 1000 block: Driving while intoxicated. July 29.
Holley Pkwy., 2000 block: Assault. July 29.
Bentley Dr., 1200 block: Driving while intoxicated. July 30.
Gateway Pkwy., 600 block: Driving while intoxicated. July 30.
Westlake
Texas 170 W., Driving while intoxicated. July 31.
