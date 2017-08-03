How will these Keller, Northwest ISD football transfers make an impact?

Player movement in high school football is starting to make a bigger difference every season, and some notable talents have joined the ranks of Keller Timber Creek, Haslet Eaton, Justin Northwest and Trophy Club Nelson.
Of course, high school football coaches know they can’t pin their season hopes on the potential addition of two or three players.
Several of the four football programs within the Keller ISD — Keller, Keller Central, Keller Fossil Ridge and Timber Creek, along with the three teams in the Northwest ISD — have experienced its share of transfers.
The more notable additions occurred at Timber Creek, Eaton and Northwest. Keller coach Carl Stralow, Keller Central coach Bart Helsley and Nelson coach Travis Pride all said it’s too early to tell who could factor into his team. Fossil Ridge coach Tony Baccarini said he didn’t welcome anyone new.
Fall camp for all three begins on Aug. 14. Here’s a breakdown of these transfers and what they could mean as 2017 looms.
Justin Northwest: While head coach Bill Poe has wondered about his options at wide receiver, he got a nice surprise in Nelson’s Da’Veantae Stegall. The junior (6-1, 170) should be a starting wide receiver for the Texans this fall as they look for consecutive playoff appearances.
Stegall didn’t see much time for the Bobcats in 2017. He caught only four passes for 41 yards. Poe, though, likes the package and the potential of Stegall lining up opposite of senior Leo Saldana (6-3, 180). Saldana is considered the heir apparent to the graduated Gavin Holmes.
Haslet V.R. Eaton: New head coach Ellis Miller has two move-ins from Saginaw Chisholm Trail in junior quarterback/wide receiver Brandon Reed (5-10, 160) and defensive tackle Kamron Mathis (6-2, 240).
Miller isn’t suggesting that Reed will challenge junior Riley Taylor for the starting position. After all, Taylor is in his third year in the program and possesses a big arm. He nearly guided the Eagles to their first playoff appearance. At this point, Miller said he’s looking for Reed to stay primarily at receiver. There are likely going to be some wildcat packages for him. Miller believes Reed could be another playmaker for him.
As for Mathis, he is expected to settle in at defensive tackle. It’s probably unlikely that he will be a starter. However, this program, which is going into its second varsity season, needs a little depth along the defensive front.
Keller Timber Creek: Head coach Kevin Golden, who guided the Falcons to their first winning season and playoff victory in 2016, needed some help with his defense. Last year, the Falcons surrendered at least 30 points in six games. He appears to have some of that with Nelson’s Hunter Meacham (6-2, 230).
Meacham moved over during the second semester and went through spring football. At this point, Golden foresees Meacham playing at defensive end. Golden said he likes the physical style that Mecham brings. Fall camp likely will determine how his role will be defined.
