A Trophy Club first, 32 years in the making

When the new town hall and police department building opens in September in Trophy Club, it will be historic because it is the first building the town of Trophy Club has constructed in its 32-year history, Mayor Nick Sanders said.
The town’s residents elected its first mayor and Town Council in 1985, which developed the first master plan for the community, according to the town website.
The 24,000-square-foot building on Trophy Wood Drive near Texas 114 will accomodate all town departments with the exception of Fire and EMS which will stay at the Fire Station on Trophy Club Drive.
The new building sits on 5.56 acres on the east side of town, and among its ammenities are 6,400 square feet of lobby areas, Town Council chambers, meeting spaces, and a training and voting room.
"I find that most citizens are excited about the new facility and look forward to the new opportunities to use the various rooms that will be available to the public," Sanders said.
In addition, a movable wall system by the interior design firm DIRTT will give the building a flexible floor plan.
Ribbon cutting ceremonies for the new Town Hall and police department are planned for sometime in October, but no details are available yet.
“Progress has been steady and reasonably smooth, staying on schedule and under budget,” Mayor Pro Tem Rhylan Rowe said.
"This Council is very proud of the fact that Town and Police Department staff will have an optimal work environment that provides room to evolve, without having asked our residents to overpay for a grandiose design," Rowe said.
The September opening can’t come to soon for the town’s police officers, who were forced to beat the summer heat by moving to temporary quarters when the old police station’s air conditioining failed last month. The Trophy Club Police Department temporarily has set up shop in the town's fire department.
"Being able to move our professional law enforcement personnel out of a very old and detracting building will be a welcomed event, and one very citizen can be proud of," Sanders said.
The old police building is a set of six trailer units enclosed in a brick facade. The cooling for that building consists of six air-conditioning units, and four failed. Police Chief Patrick Arata said the units are too costly to repair, especially with the new facility set to open soon.
"The decision to move out was made because the temperature in the building was up to 85 degrees in the morning with no way to cool it down," Arata said. "As the temperatures increased the conditions in the building became extremely unhealthy, necessitating the move."
Arata said, “As we are reaching the hottest time of the year, we have no plans to return to the Police Department building and look forward to our next move being into our new building.”
To make room for police officers, Fire Chief Wade Carroll said his department, with the help of Information Services, transformed the training room into the temporary police headquarters. The police department has taken the administrative assistant’s office, giving the department a front-window presence during normal business hours.
"A new member to the Trophy Club team, I can say that very few municipalities have the type of cooperation and camaraderie between the police and fire departments that we have here," Carroll said.
"Both the police department and fire department have newer members, and working this closely together gives us the opportunity to get to know each other better, which makes our response to emergencies that much stronger," he said.
Comments