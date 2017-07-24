Police report: Police seek help finding burglars in Southlake, Keller, Lewisville

Be on the lookout for an unknown, suspicious white van in your neighborhood.
Area police said they believe burglars have used one, possibly a Honda Odyssey, to load up stolen goods from residences.
The burglars hit three homes over the weekend in Southlake and Keller, getting into residences by breaking windows, police said.
An assortment of items has been stolen, including safes from a home in the 600 block of Fairway View Terrace in Southlake.
Police believe the same suspects also have hit homes in Lewisville.
They’ve asked for help this week finding the suspects and released photographs in hopes that someone would recognize them. The photographs came from residential surveillance cameras in a Southlake neighborhood.
Anyone with information should call Southlake police at 817-748-8235.
Keller
S. Main, 800 block: Assault causes bodily injury. July 14.
Roy Ct., 400 block: Identity theft. July 14.
Hidden Meadow Dr., 500 block: Residential burglary. July 16,
Spanish Tr., 1000 block: Theft $2,500 to $30,000, criminal mischief, residential burglary. July 17.
Keller Pkwy., 1000 block: Possession of controlled substance. July 17.
Keller Pkwy., 900 block: Resisting arrest. July 17.
Meadow Ridge Dr., 1800 block: Vehicle burglary. July 17.
S. Main, 1300 block: Hit and run accident. June 29.
Keller Pkwy., 900 block: Theft $100 to $750. July 9.
Trophy Club
Texas 114, 2900 block: Theft. July 13.
Veranda Ave., 2200 block: Forgery/fraud. July 13.
Lakeview Dr.: Harassment. July 16.
Carnoustie Dr., 200 block: Forgery/fraud. July 17
Indian Creek Dr., 300 block: Burglary. July 18
Westlake
U.S. 377, 2300 block: Driving while intoxicated. July 10.
Texas 114, 3100 block: Two counts possession of controlled substance. July 14.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
