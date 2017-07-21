Families learn to live healthy at Keller health fair

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:39 King George III sings history lesson in Keller Pause 0:55 TCU's Dixon on why he recruits Australia 0:42 TCU's Hicks: Tarrant connections motivate him to play in Big 12 title game 0:44 TCU's Summers: Frogs defense can stop anyone 0:20 Two dead in early morning crash on I-635 in Garland 1:45 Star-Telegram area football recruits: Justin Northwest's Darrell Simpson 2:00 Jeff Banister talks about Rangers' pitching collapse Thursday 3:07 Cole Hamels calls performance vs. Orioles "unacceptable" 0:42 Suspect in Fort Worth sexual assault on surveillance video 1:54 Get your kitty fix at Richland Hills' Casual Cat Cafe Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Back to School Family Health Fair at Beat Creek Park July 19 offered food, fun and resources for healthy living. Sandra Engelland sengelland@kellercitizen.com

The Back to School Family Health Fair at Beat Creek Park July 19 offered food, fun and resources for healthy living. Sandra Engelland sengelland@kellercitizen.com