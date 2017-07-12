What’s happening: Westlake to close three days to prepare for move to new facility

Westlake offices will close three days
Westlake’s town offices will be closed July 21, 24 and 25 as they prepare to move to their new location, 1500 Solana Blvd, Bldg. 7-The Terrace, Ste. 7200. Doors to their new facility will open July 26.
The almost 20,000 square-foot-facility will be home to all of the town departments: Communications & Community Affairs, Facilities, Parks & Rec, Finance, Human Resources & Administrative Services, IT, Planning & Development, Public Works & Utilities. Also to be housed at that location will be the Municipal Court, Town Manager and Town Secretary’s offices.
Westlake offices will remain on the south side of Texas 114 just west of Solana Blvd. and closer to Entrada. For more information visit www.westlake-tx.org.
Roanoke
Jon Christopher Davis and the Lone Star Attitude Band is the next music lineup in the free Evenings in Roanoke Concert Series, 7 p.m.- 8 p.m. July 13 at the Austin Street Plaza, 221 N. Oak St. The plaza area has a covered stage, picnic area, so bring your chairs and enjoy the music.
The other concerts planned in the series will be Aug 17 with performance by Petty theft, a tom Petty & the Heartbreaks Tribute; Sept. 7, Whitehouse Harmony- bluegrass and Sept 21 with Continental Divide Band, playing Rock, 70s, 80s, today’s hits and country music. For more information visit roanoketexas.com.
Keller
Applications are being accepted for the 2017 Class of the Keller Citizens Academy.
The 10-week course includes a chance for attendees to enjoy tours, get hands on experience regarding all aspects of subjects such as municipal government, public safety, public works, library, community development, parks and recreation and public art.
Applications are due Aug 4 and can be submitted online, printed, emailed to rreynolds@cityofkeller.com or dropped off at Keller Town Hall, 1100 Bear Creek Pkwy.
For more information visit www.cityokeller.com/academy for more information.
