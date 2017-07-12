Joel Bolomboy of the Utah Jazz goes to the basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2016 NBA Las Vegas Summer League last July. The Keller Central and Weber State product will conduct camps at Central later this month.
Keller Citizen

July 12, 2017 1:48 PM

Bolomboy takes break from NBA to host camp at Keller Central

By Randy Sachs

Special to the Star-Telegram

Former Keller Central boys basketball standout and Utah Jazz power forward Joel Bolomboy will be hosting two sessions of basketball skills camp at his alma mater later this month.

He was selected as the 52nd pick by the Utah Jazz in the 2016 NBA draft.

Bolomboy, 6-9, 235, an all-state selection in his senior year at Keller Central, went on to be Weber State’s and the Big Sky conference career leader in rebounds (1,312). He also finished as Weber State’s career leader in blocked shots (179), leading to him being named as the conference MVP and a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award as a senior.

While already involved in summer league play for the Jazz, Bolomboy knew he wanted to return the generosity afforded him during his years at Central. Head coach Gerald Sledge has invited Bolomboy to previous visits with the Chargers.

“I wanted to work closely with Coach Sledge to give back in some form or fashion,” Bolomboy said. “I want it to be a fun camp, but serious at the same time, so they get better when they leave after the second day. I want them to remember what the coaches say and take that with them and implement in their lives. If they decide to stick with basketball, hopefully they’ll get a scholarship and continue to play.”

Coming back to Keller after starting the summer league season with Utah in Las Vegas last week, Bolomboy said he’ll take a few weeks off to get back to Texas before starting organized workouts with the Jazz in August.

While his professional career takes off, Bolomboy said he’s taking his progress day-to-day and expects to do even more next year — both professionally and for the community.

“It’s way more than basketball,” Bolomboy said. “I’m going to do way more, and it’s a great idea to give back.”

Joel Bolomboy Camp

Keller Central graduate and Utah Jazz forward-center will conduct camps on July 21-22 at Central for kids going into grades 1-6 and another session for grades 7-10.

The younger group will work out from 9 a.m.-noon while the older group will go from 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

Cost for the camp is $75 for the two-day camp. Registration can be done online at www.bolomboy.com/camps.

