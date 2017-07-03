Nature walk event set at Haslet Community Park

Haslet Nature Walk
Whether you want to get closer to nature or simply get a little exercise, you can get both from this event on Tuesday, July 11. It begins at the Haslet Public Library, 100 Gammill St. The program is free and begins at 10:30 a.m. It is expected to last an hour or less. Participants will walk to Haslet Community Park looking for small animals and wildflowers along the way. Get more details by calling 817-439-4278.
Trophy Club police department relocates temporarily
The Trophy Club Police Department is preparing for a move into their new home at the Town Hall Complex soon. In the meantime, they have relocated to the Trophy Club Fire Department. The temporary move became necessary because of the summer heat and the air-conditioning going out in their old facility. The fire department is located at 295 Trophy Club Dr. For more information, call 682-831-4650.
Backyard bird feeding
Want to get a closer look at birds, or just feeling kind and want to make sure they have plenty to eat? The Keller Public Library, 640 Johnson Rd., is hosting a backyard bird feeding presentation Saturday from noon-1:30 p.m. The free event will feature an expert speaker from Wild Birds Unlimited on how to feed and draw birds to your backyard. No registration is required. For more information, call 817-743-4800.
