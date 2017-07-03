Police report: Female uses pepper spray to steal clothes, lottery tickets

Authorities asked for help Thursday in identifying a female robber who has used pepper spray on employees during store holdups this month.
Hurst and Fort Worth police say the suspect uses the spray to distract employees during robberies before fleeing the businesses. Detectives are trying to determine whether the same suspect has hit stores in Hurst and Fort Worth and perhaps other cities.
Police on Thursday released photographs from store surveillance videos of the suspect in the Hurst and Fort Worth holdups.
In Hurst, the suspect had an accomplice, a woman, while in Fort Worth, the suspect was accompanied by a black man.
The getaway car in Fort Worth was possibly a white sedan and in the Hurst case, a white Dodge Charger.
The most recent robbery occurred at 11 p.m. Tuesday at Mom’s Spice restaurant and convenience store in the 300 block of East Hurst Boulevard in Hurst.
Two women walked into the store and one used pepper spray on the clerk, Hurst police said. As the second woman helped the clerk to a restroom, the other went behind the counter and stole lottery tickets.
Both fled the store and jumped into what appeared to be a white Dodge Charger with a sunroof, alloy wheels, a small spoiler and paper tags, Hurst police say.
Earlier, at 2 a.m. Tuesday, the two suspects stole lottery tickets from a Quik Trip on Precinct Line Road in Hurst, across the street from the Hurst police station, police say. No pepper spray was used in that robbery.
In Fort Worth, a woman entered the Family Dollar store at 504 W. Rosedale St. about 11:46 a.m. June 6, and placed clothing in a large black purse.
The woman exited the store without paying for the clothes and used pepper spray on an employee who tried to stop her, Fort Worth police said.
She fled in a light-colored four-door sedan driven by a black man, police said.
Anyone with information on the Fort Worth case should call police at 817-392-4381.
Anyone with information on the Hurst case should call police at 817-788-7174.
Keller
S. Main St., 600 block: Driving while intoxicated. June 23.
S. Main St., 2000 block: Evading arrest/detention with vehicle. June 23.
Keller Pkwy, 900 block: Burglary of a building. June 23.
Gloria St., 200 block: Burglary of a vehicle. June 23.
Country Brook Dr., 200 block: Burglary of a habitation. Between May 19 and June 23.
Kroger Dr., 5900 block: Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 (4G-200G); Possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces). June 25.
Winding Creek Dr., 2100 block: Evading arrest/detention. June 25.
Conchos Cir. W., 1000 block: Possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces). June 25.
Katy Rd., 100 block: Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 (less than 1G); Possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces). June 26.
Coventry Ct., 2000 block: Burglary of a vehicle. Between June 25 and 26.
Sweetgum Cir., 1300 block: Simple assault. June 26.
S. Main St., 2000 block: Evading arrest/detention with vehicle. June 27.
Silverado Tr., 400 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than 5 items). June 27.
Westlake
Texas 170 E., 1200 block: Accident involving damage to vehicle (over $200). June 23.
Texas 114 W., 2800 block: Driving while intoxicated, Possession use/inhale/ingest volatile chemical. June 24.
Byron Nelson Pkwy., 600 block: Driving while intoxicated with open alcohol container. June 27.
Roanoke
Dallas Dr., 600 block: Stolen vehicle, Theft. June 19.
N. Texas 377, 1100 block: Theft. June 19.
N. Texas 377, 1700 block: Theft. June 21.
W. Texas 114, 2000 block: Driving while intoxicated. June 21.
FM 156, 16000 block: Driving while intoxicated. June 22.
N. Texas 377, 1100 block: Driving while intoxicated. June 24.
Fairway Ranch Pkwy., 900 block: Driving while intoxicated. June 24.
Randy Rd., 300 block: Assault. June 25.
Cannon Pkwy., 700 block: Public intoxication. June 25.
