Achievements in 2016-17 show Justin Northwest athletics on the rise

The 2016-2017 school year was quite productive for Northwest High School’s athletics programs, as multiple teams and individuals represented the Texans at the regional and state levels.
The Northwest football team won a district championship in 6-5A and defeated Denton High School in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
With the victory over the Broncos, the 2016 football team became the first ever to win a playoff game.
“It was a phenomenal season,” coach Bill Poe said. “This team was very hungry for success. Because of their work ethic and determination, they were able to see the fruits of their labor. The 2016 team has left a lasting legacy for all future Texans.”
The 2016 season was also the first time Northwest won nine regular-season games and had 10 wins for the season.
Over on the volleyball court, the Lady Texans finished third in 6-5A competition and reached the area round of the postseason with a victory over Wichita Falls Rider in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
Coach Jennifer Chandler said 2016 was a great season for the Lady Texans and said the groundwork has been laid for the team to have ever more success in the future.
“It was a season of growth, overcoming adversity and coming together as a team and program,” Chandler said. “We had great opportunities to build trust in one another, to become unified with new team members, coaches and program expectations.”
In distance running, the Northwest boys cross country team finished 12th at state in 2016 and lost only two of its top five runners to graduation.
The boys basketball team had a phenomenal showing this past season, winning its district championship and advancing all the way to the state semifinals.
Coach Mike Hatch said his team really stepped up in its new district.
“We had a bunch of guys that just believed we could do anything,” Hatch said. “Age and inexperience is just an excuse. Our guys never let that enter into what they could achieve. Hopefully, our season proved that if you have enough commitment and fight, you can accomplish anything.”
The Northwest girls basketball team finished as district runner-up and qualified for the bi-district round of the playoffs as well.
Wrestler Michael Kumlien won a state championship in the 132 pound weight class, and Elisabeth Lalpuis finished seventh in state in the 500 freestyle in the sport of swimming with a time of 5:11.07.
The boys soccer team reached the playoffs after finishing third in District 6-5A and the girls soccer team finished second in district and reached the bi-district round.
Caden McDonald won a gold medal in the sport of track and field, winning the boys discus event with a throw of 190-6.
The Northwest baseball team rounded out the school year on a strong note, claiming the 6-5A title and advancing to the regional quarterfinals.
Coach John Herrick said the 2017 campaign was a very memorable season for him and his staff.
“It was one of the most gratifying years I’ve had as a coach in my 34 years of coaching,” Herrick said. “We were blessed to have a group of seniors that had the same goal, which is the team comes first. It was an awesome group of young men.”
Comments