Local charities reap benefits from Roanoke Roundup

The tasty treats from the Second Annual Roanoke Roundup have benefited more than hungry appetites.
The city recently announced that the event held in May raised over $31,000. Those funds have been split with donations to Guns & Hoses Foundation of North Texas and the Speedway Children's Charities (SCC).
The Guns & Hoses Foundation is dedicated to assisting the families of fallen first responders who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The Speedway Children's Charities at Texas Motor Speedway distributes funds to non-profit organizations in Tarrant, Collin, Dallas and Denton Counties to support children in need.
So, the more people who attend the Roanoke Roundup, the more these groups are helped. The Roundup is an all-day steak cookoff in which competitors come from all around Texas and surrounding states to compete in preparing the best steaks for cash and prizes.
"The City of Roanoke continues to seek ways to attract people to our city each and every day. We seek events that will draw visitors from all over," said Roanoke Mayor Carl "Scooter" Gierisch, Jr.
"The Roanoke Roundup is a fantastic event that fosters the true meaning of community," said Marissa Chaney, executive director of SCC. " Speedway Children's Charities was honored to be a small part of it, and we are so grateful for the tremendous support from the City of Roanoke."
The event, known formerly as the Ribeye Roundup, is sanctioned by the Steak Cookoff Association.
"We see this event growing even larger next year due to the feedback we have received from patrons, vendors and cooks," Gierisch said. "We also discovered that because the event has a bigger purpose, we have had many great sponsors to offset the costs of putting on the event.
"We chose two very good charities to be the beneficiaries."
Guns & Hoses of North Texas Executive Director David Swavey said proceeds from events such as this will go a long way to helping families in communities such as Roanoke and others similar in size.
"Guns & Hoses Foundation is there for all communities, large and small," he said. "We are greatly appreciative for the City of Roanoke for seeking us out and allowing us to come out to their event and help spread our mission.
"The support from the cities we serve is vital to our continuing the support to the families. It was a wonderful time and we look forward to continuing with their event."
A number of local police and fire departments also competed in the Roundup for the Hero's Cup, which went to the winning department. Watauga was this year's winner.
